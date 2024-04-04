Senior Data Strategist

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Duties:

Responsibilities: Develop systematic trading strategies for trading benches across multiple regions, working under limited supervision. Lead the development and deployment of trading models, based on both financial and fundamental data sets focused on power and gas markets. Deliver novel, high impact solutions to requests from the trading teams that drive commercial decision-making and revenue generation. Lead relationships with the commercial team to understand the commercial strategies of their respective businesses. Work with predictive modeling or trading signals for energy trading, investments and hedge fund. Perform back testing and apply rigorous statistical frameworks for hypothesis testing and risk management. Apply advanced machine learning techniques, probability and statistics knowledge. Communicate complex quantitative analysis and analytic approaches in a clear, precise, and actionable manner through presentations to business stakeholders. Apply advanced programming and scripting languages. Write production ready, highly reliable and tuned numerical code in Python and handle database with SQL. Modeling power networks using simulation tools (Dayzer, UPLAN, PowerWorld) to provide nodal level forecasts, design Python interface to run batch/daily jobs set up and fine tune transmission setups for each run, develop power market insights to generate trading strategies with risk management functions. Use weather data to generate fundamental forecasts of demand levels for power markets. Mentor/coach interns and junior data strategist roles. Attend industry conferences representing BP in power markets. Initiate the use of innovative technology and lead the discussion on improvement of data pipelines and signal generating procedure. Advise traders on changes of tradable products/market definitions and analyze the underlying risks associated with changes in power markets. Lead members across organization to collaborate on power related projects with a quantitative research focus.

Minimum requirements:

PhD or foreign equivalent in Statistics, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or closely related STEM field and three (3) years of experience as a Data Strategist that includes quantitative research experience on complicated datasets; mathematical modeling and advanced machine learning based techniques including quantitative algorithms, machine learning models for large scale datasets; write production ready Python codes, handle databases with SQL, research trading strategies in several ISOs across the US (PJMISO, ERCOT, MISO, NEISO, NYISO, SPPISO); modeling power networks using simulation tools (Dayzer, UPLAN, PowerWorld) to provide nodal level forecasts; design Python interface to run batch/daily jobs; set up and fine tune transmission setups for each run; develop power market insights to generate trading strategies with risk management functions; use weather data to generate fundamental forecasts of demand levels for power markets; experience with power related data sources (Yesenergy, Velocity Suite).



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.