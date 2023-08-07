Senior Data engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

The Staff Data Engineer in Digital Technology will work on a variety of data engineering projects across our B2C businesses, specializing in Loyalty, Convenience and Retail businesses.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

The Opportunity

In this role you will combine your technical expertise with strong discernment and data domain knowledge to add new value for bp by defining, building, and supporting Big Data & analytics products. You will lead and influence teams of engineers while continuing to be hands-on, for example writing and reviewing code, architecting distributed data systems, and providing concrete, pragmatic insights in technical design reviews. In addition, you will also:

Leads, grows, and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys, and maintains data to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and partners through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and partners across multiple business entities

Architects, model and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to data engineering standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation)

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested data that meets privacy and compliance requirements

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering standard methodologies: on-call rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity

Actively mentor others.

About You

We would love to hear from individuals who possess the following capabilities:

Experience (typically 2+ years) leading, growing, and developing a data engineering team of around 7-30 people

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge

Experience in AWS and / or Azure native data platforms

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong collaborator management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Continuous learning and improvement approach

Benefits of working with us

Competitive, generous base salary + 12% Superannuation

Individual and company performance-based bonus

2 volunteering days per year

18 weeks maternity leave, 4 week’s partner leave

Share purchasing scheme & fuel discounts

Endless global career opportunities and continuous development

Please be aware all bp ANZ employees must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.