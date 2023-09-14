This role is not eligible for relocation

The Senior Database Engineer Lead is responsible for the operational support of databases and support personnel. The Senior Database Engineer Lead is responsible for the staff needed to fulfill the operational life cycle of all databases, from initial provision through to EoSL remediation and decommission for both on-premise database systems as well as Cloud systems. The Senior Database Engineer Lead is further responsible for ensuring all databases supported meet Digital Security, Compliance, and SOX/FSA regulatory requirements, including the generation of database audit evidence and remediation of any audit gaps

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Our Innovation and Engineering teams enable strategic platforms to enable that future digital vision. The purpose of the platform team is to enable product teams to deliver work with substantial autonomy, focusing on the foundation of self-service API, tools, services, knowledge, and support which are arranged as a compelling internal product.

Join us to gain an opportunity to use your existing experience and expertise whilst continuing to develop professionally at the global level. Personal growth and development are encouraged and learning opportunities are plentiful. You are empowered to enable a phenomenal platform to delight your customers.

If unlocking value by bringing teams together using digital capability excites you, we want you!

Platform Operations and Optimization is part of the strategic Compute portfolio within Digital Enterprise & Operations. Within this portfolio, the Platform Engineering Onboarding team is responsible for the custom-built software to support the automation and integration to optimally onboarding multi-cloud platforms across bp.



This is an excellent opportunity to expand your skills to build value through leadership and technical development related to revenue-earning activity or help reduce costs within BP functions by automating manual activities.



What You Will Do

Lead database operations.

Managed DBaaS support across BP. Team is 24/7 globally distributed among North America, UK, and Asia.

Technology Responsibility: Understand, operate, and engineer scalable solutions for multiple technology platforms globally distributed in on-premise and major vendor cloud systems within the DBaaS model.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for Information Management (DBaaS Directory, CMDB, Service Now, Confluence).

Responsible for DBaaS reporting, monitoring, user account management, and maintenance process and procedure.

Managing of Database backup and verification.

Database refresh and application verification processes and procedure

Level 3 request and incident coordination

Responsible for BCP and Disaster Recovery database activities

Provide database operations related consulting to all BP IT&S teams, where required in order to help ensure safe and reliable application operations

Develop solutions for DBaaS products at manual and partially automated maturities.

What You Will Bring

Previously held Senior Database Engineer Role.

Proficient in Database Security Management within multiple operating environments including AWS, Azure, PaaS, IaaS, Solaris, and Windows.

Proficient in Enterprise Database Monitoring

Proficient in Configuration Management.

Proficient in management and execution of Disaster Recovery Events.

Proficient in Database Compliance and Auditing

Proficient in Training Staff on Policies and Procedures.

Proficient in evangelizing Products and Engineering Services.

Proficient in presenting with internal and external teams.

Intermediate in AWS and Azure Platforms.

Proficient in multiple RDBMS Engines.

Intermediate in multiple NoSQL Engines.

Proficient in Agile and Scrum.

Intermediate in Jira

Proficient in Confluence.

Proficient in writing and editing Procedures and Methods.

Proficient in conducting a Root Cause Analysis.

Proficient in troubleshooting including researching unknown errors.

Proficient in Performance analysis and tuning.

Proficient in Self-Training.

Desirable Criteria

ITIL Intermediate certification

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate certification

Microsoft Database Certification

Oracle Database Certification



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



