Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
As a Senior Database Engineer, you will design, build, and maintain the core data infrastructure that enables bp to collect, store, and analyze large-scale datasets. You will be responsible for ensuring the integrity, performance, and scalability of our data platforms. This role goes beyond traditional database engineering—it's about architecting robust data ecosystems and collaborating across disciplines to support analytics, modeling, and predictive insights.
You’ll help modernize data systems, integrate emerging technologies, and work closely with software engineers, data scientists, and analysts to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and ready for actionable insights.
As part of a high-performing team of engineers, you’ll work alongside technology leaders to design and deliver innovative compute and data platforms that drive real-world impact. You’ll help shape the future of data architecture at bp, building scalable solutions that power analytics, automation, and business decision-making across the organization.
What You’ll Deliver
Required Skills & Experience
Soft Skills
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.