Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As a Senior Database Engineer, you will design, build, and maintain the core data infrastructure that enables bp to collect, store, and analyze large-scale datasets. You will be responsible for ensuring the integrity, performance, and scalability of our data platforms. This role goes beyond traditional database engineering—it's about architecting robust data ecosystems and collaborating across disciplines to support analytics, modeling, and predictive insights.

You’ll help modernize data systems, integrate emerging technologies, and work closely with software engineers, data scientists, and analysts to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and ready for actionable insights.

As part of a high-performing team of engineers, you’ll work alongside technology leaders to design and deliver innovative compute and data platforms that drive real-world impact. You’ll help shape the future of data architecture at bp, building scalable solutions that power analytics, automation, and business decision-making across the organization.

What You’ll Deliver

Design, build, and maintain scalable, secure, and reliable data infrastructure.

Develop and manage robust data pipelines and integration processes across platforms.

Write and maintain software to collect, manage, and ensure the quality of data at scale.

Apply and champion software engineering best practices (e.g., code reviews, testing, CI/CD, documentation).

Ensure deployed systems meet security, privacy, and compliance standards.

Build and maintain infrastructure-as-code; containerize deployments and support scalable systems.

Maintain service reliability through monitoring, alerting, on-call support, and adherence to SRE principles.

Define and uphold SLAs for the systems and services you support.

Contribute to the continuous improvement of developer tools, workflows, and team velocity.

Mentor team members and promote a collaborative, growth-oriented engineering culture.

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field—or equivalent practical experience.

Proven experience designing, implementing, and operating large-scale data infrastructure.

Strong programming skills in TypeScript , C# , and Python .

, , and . Deep SQL expertise—able to write, tune, and optimize complex queries.

Experience in designing scalable data models and database schemas.

Solid understanding of database optimization, indexing strategies, and storage patterns.

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain data pipelines across diverse systems.

Knowledge of containerized deployment and infrastructure-as-code practices.

Experience working with CI/CD pipelines and automated testing frameworks.

Soft Skills

Strong collaboration skills and the ability to influence technical direction across teams.

Passion for continuous learning, operational excellence, and process improvement.

Commitment to mentoring and supporting the growth of peers and junior engineers.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.