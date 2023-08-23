Senior Delivery Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of consistent and efficient reward and/or benefits frameworks, policies, processes and advice using sound analytical and technical capabilities in the reward/benefits space in order to support organisational objectives, reward/benefit priorities and implementation of strategy.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis:

You will provide reward & wellbeing expertise across Caspian, Middle East and Africa region.

Ensure reward & wellbeing plans are aligned with policy and local regulatory requirements.

Drive alignment to all internal and external policies and standards.

Support delivery and implementation of bp group and country reward & wellbeing programs

You will be driving the delivery of consistent and efficient reward and/or benefits frameworks, policies, processes and advice

You will be able to demonstrate sound analytical and technical capabilities in the reward/benefits space to support reward/benefit priorities and business strategy implementation.

You will play a vital role in the acquisition, motivation and retention of talented employees.

Your accountabilities:

Accountable for providing accurate and timely reward specialist advice.

Consistent application of reward & wellbeing processes and policy in line with bp group standards.

Conduct assurance on compliance with policies and local regulatory requirements.

Handle local country reward & wellbeing plans, including health and retirement plans.

Run annual reward & wellbeing cyclical processes, such as annual performance & reward review, employee share plans and benefit schemes, at a local level.

Support remuneration committee reporting and compliance activities.

Ensure reward & wellbeing related communication tools and materials are up to date and readily available to employees.

Support local, regional, and global reward projects as required.

Provision of specialist advice in the design of reward & wellbeing solutions and management of their implementation at a local level.

Support any local collective bargaining agreement negotiations and implement outcomes.

Management of local reward & wellbeing vendors/suppliers

Essential Education and Experience:

Degree qualified

Strong reward operational skills

Solid knowledge of the regulatory, legal, and social requirements for reward and performance management.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities

Remuneration committee reporting and compliance experience preferable.

Fluent in English

Intuitive, proactive and self-reliant

Desirable criteria:

Minimum 5 years reward/wider HR experience (either consulting or corporate role)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analysis and modelling, Base pay and cash allowances, Benefits plan management, Customer centric thinking, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, International Mobility, Interpreting and applying tax law, Kanban, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Market Analysis, Offer Management, Project Management, Resource and budget planning, Scrum, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Planning, Total Reward Management, Variable Pay, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.