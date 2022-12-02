Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Delivery Advisor - Reward

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143128BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?


Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a


SENIOR DELIVERY ADVISOR – REWARD


Purpose of the role:
  • Provides reward & wellbeing expertise across Europe region, with a focus on Hungary.
  • Ensure plans are compliant with requirements.
  • Drives alignment to all internal and external policies and standards.
  • Supports delivery and implementation of bp group and country programs.


In this role, You will:
  • Be accountable for providing accurate and timely reward specialist advice
  • Apply reward & wellbeing processes and policies in line with bp group standards.
  • Conduct assurance on compliance with policies and local regulatory requirements.
  • Handle local country reward & wellbeing plans, including health and retirement plans.
  • Manage annual reward & wellbeing cyclical processes, such as annual performance & reward review, employee share plans and benefit schemes, at a local level.
  • Support remuneration committee reporting and compliance activities.
  • Ensure reward & wellbeing related communication tools and materials are up to date and readily available to employees
  • Support local, regional and global reward projects as the need arises.
  • Provide specialist advice in the design of reward & wellbeing solutions and management of their implementation.
  • Support any local collective bargaining agreement negotiations and implement outcomes
  • Communicate with local reward & wellbeing vendors/suppliers


What You will need to do to be successful:
  • Degree is preferred
  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Strong operational skills in the reward space
  • Reward experience (either consulting or corporate role) is an advantage
  • Solid knowledge of the regulatory, legal, and social requirements for reward and performance management in Hungary
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Being proactive and number-driven
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Intermediate Excel skills
  • Remuneration committee reporting and compliance experience are preferable
  • Fluency in English
  • Fluency in Hungarian is an advantage

