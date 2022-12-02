Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a





SENIOR DELIVERY ADVISOR – REWARD

Purpose of the role:

Provides reward & wellbeing expertise across Europe region, with a focus on Hungary.

Ensure plans are compliant with requirements.

Drives alignment to all internal and external policies and standards.

Supports delivery and implementation of bp group and country programs.

In this role, You will:

Be accountable for providing accurate and timely reward specialist advice

Apply reward & wellbeing processes and policies in line with bp group standards.

Conduct assurance on compliance with policies and local regulatory requirements.

Handle local country reward & wellbeing plans, including health and retirement plans.

Manage annual reward & wellbeing cyclical processes, such as annual performance & reward review, employee share plans and benefit schemes, at a local level.

Support remuneration committee reporting and compliance activities.

Ensure reward & wellbeing related communication tools and materials are up to date and readily available to employees

Support local, regional and global reward projects as the need arises.

Provide specialist advice in the design of reward & wellbeing solutions and management of their implementation.

Support any local collective bargaining agreement negotiations and implement outcomes

Communicate with local reward & wellbeing vendors/suppliers

What You will need to do to be successful: