Senior Delivery Manager

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The purpose of the role is to manage multiple teams overseeing the Global Hire to Retire services, India payroll, local delivery, and Rewards Analytics teams. The role ensures team members are delivering the best-in-class, end to end employee life cycle support and customer experience to the bp employees and People & Culture community. The role leads team managers, SMEs and Sr. Analysts

Key Accountabilities:

Team Management responsibilities of managing a shared service delivery teams.

Develop a team environment that supports continuous improvements and innovation.

Ensures proper documentation and compliance for internal controls and audits.

Ensures proper governmental reporting and compliance.

Identify, analyze and improve the existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovative and logical manner.

Manage and own delivery, plan ahead and respond to service demands as they arise. Ensure quality assurance is maintained by setting out the expectations.

Manage and deliver Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for the Core People Services team

Accountable for service delivery quality for team

Proactively develop the skills, competencies, and knowledge of team members

Ensure team compliance with policies and procedures raising risks / issues as needed.

Provide first level escalation for any issues raised by the team. Manage escalations in a timely manner and provide Root Cause Analysis (RCA)

Ensure timely resolution of Service Requests and activities within the Customer Relationship Management system (Salesforce). Proactively seek to minimize or eliminate by addressing root causes in terms of either processes or behavioral changes.

Implement and monitor the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running effectively.

Identify opportunities to improve service to deliver a better customer experience and better efficiency.

Essential Education:

Bachelor/Master's degree in HR or related discipline is preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

15+ years relevant business experience, incl. leadership positions (in Service Level Agreement environment preferred)

Advanced knowledge of People & Culture Services (HR Services) and a working knowledge in Project management, process improvement using Continuous Improvement methodology experience is preferred.

Direct process management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Demonstrates capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

Prior experience in HR Shared Service / service center in a multi-national organization is preferable.

Expertise in end-to-end payroll administration/processing incorporating the use of time and attendance systems.

Ability to interpret Enterprise agreements and Award conditions.

Proven time management and organizational skills.

High attention to detail.

Medium to high numeracy skills

Intermediate skills in Microsoft suite

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.

Adherent and compliant in meeting audit, statutory and regulatory requirements.

Risk Management – acts with a high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns.

Business Capability

Business acumen & customer focus– keep up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes that will add value to the business and enhance ways of working

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving/adding value

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learning from others. Ability to analyze leading practice, market trends, and benchmarking

Leadership & EQ Capability

Group mindset - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high-quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organization - leaders & employees

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Effective team player able to work successfully across organizational boundaries

Applies judgment and common sense - demonstrates a good understanding of client's business and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel

Acts with integrity; role model of bp V&Bs to others in the function and business

Cultural fluency - able to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity

Desirable Criteria

Proficient knowledge of CRM systems, MS Office

Intermediate / advanced of Hire to Retire and analytics

Intermediate / advanced of Payroll

Intermediate / advanced knowledge of Workday, SAP and other HR management system

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

