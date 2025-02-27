Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Job Description

Who You Will Work With

This role is a key part of the ERP Transformation Programme, responsible for leading SAP S/4HANA project and programme management efforts. You will collaborate with business partners, programme leadership, ERP architects, system integrators, IT service teams, and external technology partners to ensure the successful execution of ERP transformation work packages.

Let Me Tell You About the Role

As a Senior Delivery Manager – ERP Transformation, you will drive technology-driven SAP S/4HANA transformation initiatives, ensuring that projects are delivered on time, within scope, and aligned with business objectives.

This role requires a solid background in SAP project and programme management, focusing on technology implementation, governance, risk management, and partner alignment. You will play a key role in structuring work packages, managing dependencies, and coordinating SAP transformation activities across functional and technical teams.

What You Will Deliver

Lead the planning and execution of SAP S/4HANA transformation work packages, ensuring alignment with overall ERP strategy.

Develop and manage detailed project plans, timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.

Oversee technology implementation, system integration, and cloud adoption strategies for SAP S/4HANA.

Manage risks, dependencies, and critical issues, ensuring smooth execution of SAP programme breakthroughs.

Work closely with SAP solution architects, technical teams, and business process owners to drive ERP transformation.

Ensure alignment to governance, reporting, and compliance frameworks for ERP programme execution.

Facilitate partner engagement and leadership alignment, ensuring visibility and transparency of project progress.

Lead vendor and system integrator management, ensuring contractual commitments are met.

Drive the adoption of Agile, Waterfall, or hybrid delivery methodologies, optimising ERP implementation approaches.

Support testing, training, and post-go-live stabilisation efforts.

Ensure alignment with IT service management, infrastructure, and cybersecurity standard processes.

Mentor and guide junior project managers and transformation office staff, fostering a culture of excellence in ERP programme execution.

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)

Essential

Bachelor’s degree in business, Project Management, Technology, or a related field.

8+ years of experience in ERP project and programme management, with a solid focus on SAP S/4HANA.

Proven track record in leading SAP ERP transformation initiatives, ensuring successful deployment and adoption.

Strong expertise in SAP programme structuring, work package management, and project governance.

Experience working with third-party vendors, system integrators, and SAP service providers.

Good communication, leadership, and negotiation skills.

Experience working with Agile, Waterfall, and hybrid project management methodologies.

Proficiency in programme management tools such as Microsoft Project, Jira, or ServiceNow.

Desired

PMP, PRINCE2, or SAFe certification.

Experience delivering large-scale SAP S/4HANA transformations in complex business environments.

Familiarity with SAP Activate methodology, business process reengineering, and SAP data migration strategies.

Prior experience in regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive.

Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon alignment to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.