Senior Delivery Manager

Technology



IT&S Group



Let me tell you about the role

Are you passionate about ensuring high-quality software development, architectural compliance, and vendor performance? As the Senior Delivery Assurance Manager – Salesforce Governance, you will be responsible for standardizing delivery processes, carrying out code quality, and ensuring adherence to standard processes across Salesforce implementations.

With 60+ Salesforce products and a complex network of internal and external teams, maintaining consistency, reliability, and compliance is critical. You will collaborate with technical teams, architects, and strategic vendors to drive development and delivery excellence, ensuring that Salesforce investments result in scalable, sustainable, and high-performing solutions.!

This role is ideal for someone with strong software development governance experience, vendor management expertise, and a deep understanding of Salesforce architecture. If you’re excited about optimizing delivery frameworks, minimizing technical debt, and ensuring quality at scale, this is your opportunity to make a significant impact on Salesforce governance and execution.

What you will be doing

Standardizing Development & Delivery Practices – Define and implement consistent development, testing, and deployment processes for Salesforce teams.

Ensuring Code Quality & Architecture Compliance – Monitor adherence to coding standards, architectural best practices, and Salesforce platform guidelines.!

Vendor & Customer Management – Lead all aspects of vendor performance, ensuring external teams deliver high-quality, scalable solutions.

Technical Debt & Risk Mitigation – Define strategies to reduce technical debt, improve maintainability, and ensure long-term platform sustainability.

Performance Monitoring & Continuous Improvement – Track key performance metrics, ensuring ongoing optimization of development workflows.

Required Skills

Salesforce & Software Development Governance Expertise

Experience ensuring high-quality Salesforce implementations, including adherence to best practices and platform guidelines.

Strong understanding of Salesforce development frameworks, CI/CD pipelines, and testing methodologies.

Software Development & Technical Oversight

Deep knowledge of software engineering best practices, agile methodologies, and DevOps principles.

Ability to identify and address delivery risks, technical inefficiencies, and compliance gaps.

Vendor & Performance Management

Experience handling vendor relationships, ensuring contractual commitments and delivery SLAs are met.

Strong ability to collaborate with technical architects and strategic SI vendors (Salesforce, Accenture, Infosys).

Governance & Continuous Improvement

Ability to establish governance structures to monitor and implement software delivery quality.

Experience tracking performance metrics and implementing process optimizations.

General Engineering Requirements

Quality & Compliance Focus – You ensure Salesforce solutions adhere to best practices, security standards, and enterprise architecture guidelines.

Collaboration & Communication – You work across engineering, architecture, and vendor teams to ensure successful, high-quality Salesforce implementations.

Process Optimization Mindset – You continuously refine delivery methodologies, testing frameworks, and quality assurance processes.

Continuous Learning & Innovation – You stay up to date on Salesforce platform advancements, governance trends, and delivery standard methodologies.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



