Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Evolve your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as Senior Demand Analyst - Szeged!

This is a fixed-term position until 31 December 2024.

Drawn up the relevant Sales Forecast of Air Bp locations per location and pricing tranches for the following month using the market intel.

Based on the sales forecast nominate the required volume for B2B sales to T&S.

Update the nominated volume if actuals differ significantly and report the actual sales volumes per location and pricing tranche on a weekly basis.

The reported actual sales quantity of airports gets reconciled with the previously forecasted figures. Including allocation reports and investigating the differences.

Investigate the reason of the differences and ensure that sales suspense accounts are cleared

Carry out the month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for businesses and processes with a relatively high degree of complexity.

Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported.

Work to be carried out in accordance with the timetables and direction from the team leader and with reference to requests and direction from the Business / Country teams.

You will look for opportunities to improve their own processes to create efficiencies and control improvements within their own area of work.

Support intercompany processes / Group recharges processes where relevant.

Work with the Business / Country teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries.

Align with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by a dedicated task list or defined by one’s relevant team lead or process lead

Relevant degree and experience in related Finance area

Good knowledge in Finance area

Strong Excel knowledge

AR/AP Process experience desirable (MM knowledge is an advantage)

Proficiency in English

Strong language, collaboration &interpersonal skills with particular focus on interaction with business operations and client responsiveness

Good level of administrative & analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Readiness for action

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, different types of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Finance, Financial Accounting, Financial Reporting and Analysis



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.