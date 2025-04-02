Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

GBS defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardised business services for the BP Group. We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.

As the GBS organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in five core areas:

Risk and control: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and Implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

Process efficiency: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

Quality service: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs Customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

Capability: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process.

JOB PURPOSE:

The Senior Demand Analyst will provide in-depth analytical and system operational support to the Demand Management Process. The role provides insight and challenge, along with maintaining and leading a formal, structured and regionally consistent Demand management process. The process Must incorporate continuous improvement and strategically look to do it detailed in integrated business management.

The Demand Management process consists of four key activities: Demand Planning and Forecasting, Presenting Demand, Demand Execution and Demand Control.

This role is key to supporting the Lubricants Business Management (LBM) process. LBM is a business management model that completely integrates how we lead our products, forecast their demand and supply them to our customers. LBM extends our business view to a rolling 24-month horizon. The Senior Demand Analyst provides day-to-day system support to the Demand Analyst team and have high level understanding of demand planning systems and able to support the upgrade of the planning tools.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

• Chip in positively to achieving individual, team and interpersonal targets.

• Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems.

• Exhibit strong Standout Colleague characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.

• Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

• Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external collaborators.

• Compliance with Company Policies

• Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

• Hold ownership of a sub-set of the Demand Management process, including ownership of data input and output from the Demand Planning systems.

• Proactively driving forecast accuracy and bias improvement

• Close co-operation with relevant collaborators in Sales and Marketing to ensure incorporation of

commercial plans, projects, assumptions and risks/opportunities into Demand Plans, therefore

enriching the statistical forecast

• Agree with the relevant Demand Manager to develop the best standard processes the markets included in the particular portfolios but in line with the standardized GBS processes.

Analyse trends and understands business activity in order to provide challenge Sales during pre-consensus calls and make recommendations to improve the Demand Plan.

• Validate statistical forecast in ERP systems and voice concerns in case of issues arising

• Participate in business management processes and meetings as defined by LBM

• Influence the Demand Management processes to drive continuous improvement in order to chip in to the value generation for the company and be in line with the customer perfection approach

• Supports the implementation and ongoing improvements

• Support New Product Implementation projects and follow-up forecast changes and moves

• Maintain close relationship with Supply Chain, to provide clear insights into Demand Plans, and be the key integration point for supply disruptions, demand control and supply balancing process.

• Establish and nurture strong business relationships with leaders and teams in other functions (Finance, Supply Chain, Sales, Marketing, Pricing, Master Data) in support of the Demand planning process

• Align with leadership expectations and requirements in case of non BAU situations with regards to Supply

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 3-5 years previous operational experience ideally in B2B businesses and strong commercial competence is a must

Experience in Sales and Customer management within the Lubricants business, finance or supply chain is desirable

Experience of working with a complementary team across different geographies

Experience and knowledge of sales forecasting processes is a must

Experience of Kinaxis Rapid Response / SAP APO demand planning tool is a must

Experience in demand management process is an advantage

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA:

Absolute fluency in “business English” is required

• University/College degree preferably in economics

• Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

• Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with validated capability and potential to make a meaningful contribution to the business.

• Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

• High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

• High level understanding of sales demand planning and supply planning processes

• Must demonstrate high level of proficiency in Excel and show an advanced level interest in systems applications

• Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

• High level of customer focus

• High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” demeanor

• Process improvement mind-set

• Change leadership skills

• Good presentation skills

• Highly motivated

