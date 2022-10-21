Senior Design Ops Specialist

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.



Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

We are looking for a Senior DesignOps Specialist to join our fast-growing core DesignOps team to support them in building outstanding user experiences. We’re seeking a results-oriented individual who can ensure designers have the right tools and processes to create awesome experiences whilst keeping a handle on budget, timelines and capacity.

Your Accountabilities

You’ll play an integral role in shaping the design culture and processes and collaborate on big and meaningful design challenges to:

Actively engage designers to comply with design tools, principles, processes and standards set for design work at bp

Adhere to and use the unified design language set for bp.

Support the centralisation of research data and design assets for use across bp.

Use the available systems and platforms to share design assets and templates, to ensure consistency in design work across bp

Adhere to the standards and guidelines for measuring design outcomes.

Contribute to the development of playbooks for growing design capability at bp.

Support the management and allocation of system and tool licenses to designers across bp.

Support the co-ordination of equipment and logistics for the team (e.g. travel planning).

About you



Experience is what matters most. The successful candidate should have experience working in a complex busines environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines. Experience working in-house or at a design agency, with a focus on design operations and experience of supporting a design team in a project management capacity is virtal to the role.

Desire to join a dynamic and diverse team that is transforming bp, and the energy industry.

A structured approach to work and are an advocate for user-centred design.

Knowledge of agile, Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative environment.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!