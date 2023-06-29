Senior DevOps Engineer

Job summary

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is currently looking for versatile individuals to be part of our enterprise technology team.As Enterprise Technology Engineer you will be a key member of a multi-functional team involved in all phases of our application and service release lifecycle that adopts and promotes the DevOps & SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) methodologies; partly responsible for design, implementation, and ongoing support of the production services, applications and platform components that comprise our backends. In this role you will have the opportunity to maximise your technical skills in systems management, software development and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guardrails to operate safely, by building maturity and forging greater adoption for Agile delivery.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is currently looking for versatile individuals to be part of our enterprise technology team.As Enterprise Technology Engineer you will be a key member of a multi-functional team involved in all phases of our application and service release lifecycle that adopts and promotes the DevOps & SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) methodologies; partly responsible for design, implementation, and ongoing support of the production services, applications and platform components that comprise our backends. In this role you will have the opportunity to maximise your technical skills in systems management, software development and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guardrails to operate safely, by building maturity and forging greater adoption for Agile delivery.



Job Description:

What does a day to day look like?

Throughout the day to day you'll be faced with many challenges- the safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do. You'll work as part of evolving multi disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills. We want you to work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

You will ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy. We want you to mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization. As a team, and individual, you define and document standard run books and operating procedures. In addition to this, create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

What do we want to see from you?

Extensive experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Experience running systems in the AWS cloud and innovative technologies.

Delivery experience using Agile/Scrum and associated tools.

Experience working with geographically remote business partners and teams.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization.

Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others) and be able to work autonomously.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Strong process capability to add value to the end-to-end market risk products and services , and the calculations involved in VaR.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.