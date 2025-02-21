Senior DevOps Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are hiring for DevOps Engineer who will support the Credit Risk team with solution design & implementation using technologies such as Scala, ADF (Azure Data Factory) pipelines and Databricks.

The Credit Risk team supports the bp trading activities by assessing and supervising counterparty risk through exposure monitoring, financial reporting and other risk control approaches. In this role you will be responsible for supporting multiple applications in bp Trading Credit Risk space and for working on new projects by showcasing your expertise working in an Agile environment, in testing and providing quality assurance.

About the role:

The successful candidate in the role will be responsible for:

Supporting Credit Risk DevOps Manager and Technical leads in supporting Business questions and EOD jobs.

Coordinating with internal I&E delivery teams in testing, management of environments and coordinating releases to support various project deliverables and BAU work items within the agreed timelines.

Ability to understand business requirements and provide timely resolution. Performing data analysis as needed to identify root causes for any issues.

Have strong understanding of Azure DevOps tech stack including Databricks, Scala programming & ADF (Azure Data Factory) pipelines.

Being the point of contact and key resource for Credit Risk technology team in Kuala Lumpur and coordinate with the offshore team during KL/ Singapore time zone

Working and contributing as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings.

What will you need to be successful:

Experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, multiple cloud environments, servers, and logical environments.

Hands on experience with solution design & implementation using Databricks, Scala & ADF (Azure Data Factory) pipelines.

Strong experience with data analysis in SQL Server/PostgreSQL with strong RDMS database query skills.

Experience working with end users in an agile environment.

Demonstrate strong analytical and technical skills, to work with globally distributed team of business analysts, developers, testers and support team in testing and release of product features and BAU activities

Strong communication skills will be massively important for both collaborator and delivery of the global Credit risk team.

Highly self-motivated and delivery focused.

What we offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Technology, please have a read through Technology | Who we are | Home (bp.com)

At BP, we are playing to win!

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You mentor others in the field to drive improved performance across our business



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Azure Data Factory, Azure Devops, DevOps, Microsoft Azure Databricks, Scala (Programming Language)



