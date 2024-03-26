Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Innovation & Engineering Team and advance your career as a



Senior DevOps Engineer (SAP Fiori, Hana BW and ABAP)

Innovation & Engineering is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, and support the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape

Support the Finance Tech Lead and the Product Manager with project planning and prioritization activities

Ensure operational integrity of the iRec and iMark applications, taking into account architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls

Work with geographically diverse business groups and support teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following the change management procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions

Work and contribute as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate in the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings

Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues

Promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do

What You will need to be successful:

Hands-on experience of coding with SAP Fiori, Hana BW and ABAP is a must

Strong analytical, problem solving and testing skills

Excellent oral and written communications skills

Experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments

Proven track record of end-to-end project lifecycle including requirement analysis, testing, deployment, and production Support

Experience with Change Management and Release Management

Adaptability to changes both Business and technical and overcomes obstacles.

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment

Strong team player attitude with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Safety, SAP ABAP Development for HANA, SAP API Development, SAP Fiori, SAP HANA, SAP Testing



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.