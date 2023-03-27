Senior Development Technologist - PD

Responsible for supporting product development through managing a portfolio of development/investigation projects involving the design and development of new products and test methods, using sound technical capabilities to report on and deliver specifications for products that have new or improved performance features or cost advantages, ensuring the delivery of key milestones.
Role Synopsis
The Technologist in the Product Development team will execute and participate in projects that develop new lubricants for market deployment. As part of a high profile team the role holder will gain exposure to the processes involved in technical development and will need to network globally to make sure that the products meet the requirements of key customers and stakeholders. The role holder will work autonomously in delivery of projects and will develop and share expertise through the broader team.
The role holder is expected to have proficiency in a number of core product development skills whilst seeking to broaden their capability in other areas.
Key Accountabilities