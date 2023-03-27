Senior Development Technologist - PD

Job summary

Responsible for supporting product development through managing a portfolio of development/investigation projects involving the design and development of new products and test methods, using sound technical capabilities to report on and deliver specifications for products that have new or improved performance features or cost advantages, ensuring the delivery of key milestones.

Role Synopsis



The Technologist in the Product Development team will execute and participate in projects that develop new lubricants for market deployment. As part of a high profile team the role holder will gain exposure to the processes involved in technical development and will need to network globally to make sure that the products meet the requirements of key customers and stakeholders. The role holder will work autonomously in delivery of projects and will develop and share expertise through the broader team.



The role holder is expected to have proficiency in a number of core product development skills whilst seeking to broaden their capability in other areas.



Key Accountabilities

Execute and deliver of a range of development and test programmes to ensure new products can be introduced to market and to understand any impacts observed. This will require effective planning, execution and documentation of results so that key milestones are delivered on time and on budget.

Manage budgets ranging from $50k to $1m and accurately manage costs and forecasts.

Building effective networks with both subject matter experts and operational staff within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of programmes. These networks include product testing, product deployment, product quality, product stewardship, intellectual assets, and new product sciences.

Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, bp marketing, bp procurement and supply chain, bp Legal.

Regular communication and review of programme progress with the wider project team.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Product Development team.

Essential Education:

Degree or equivalent in chemistry, engineering or related technical discipline.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Demonstrated track record in delivering projects focused on product development, engineering or research

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills

Demonstrated proficiency in designing novel work programmes

Ability to lead meetings in English

Desirable criteria: