Senior Development Technologist

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



The Claims and Demos team within Engine Oil Testing & Claims supports existing and develops new brand and product propositions and marketing claims, developing data to substantiate all technically-led claims on Castrol engine oil products. The team provides technology leadership and execution to deliver Castrol’s global product differentiation and distinctiveness strategy, whilst also enabling local activations and campaigns with technical input and claim substantiation.The role of the Senior Technologist reports to the Manager, Engine Oil Testing and Claims and is primarily responsible for the development of new, and support for existing, claims for Castrol’s bike engine oil brands Activ, POWER1 and POWER1 Ultimate. The role also supports the Commercial Vehicle Brands, CRB and Vecton. The role is critical to the development of the brand strategies and supporting the simplification agenda within Castrol across Bikes and Commercial Vehicles.The successful candidate will lead and support projects with multiple partners and budgets from $50k to $1m. As part of a high profile team you will gain exposure to the processes involved in technical development, marketing assets and agency processes and will network globally to make sure that the claims meet the requirements of key customers and partners. You will work autonomously in delivery of projects and share your expertise through the broader team.You are expected to have sound capability in a number of core product development skills whilst seeking to broaden their capability in other areas.



Deliver a range of projects to develop new claims and demonstrations for the Bike and Auto brands. This will require effective planning, execution and documentation of results so that key landmarks are delivered on time and on budget.

Development and delivery of product claims and substantiation documentation, develop, communicate and present technical stories at events.

Develop new test methods for demonstrating performance benefits in line with prioritised development projects and product strategies.

Build effective networks with both subject matter authorities and operational staff to facilitate the delivery of programmes. These networks include Product Testing, Technology Deployment, New Product Science, Analytical and Blending teams.

Support lubricant test method expertise across ALP teams, including knowledge of new and existing Industry test methods.

Use formulation, chemistry or engineering expertise to drive creative propositions and claims, and drive distinctiveness in a changing internal and external business environment.

Working in matrixed teams using AGILE methodologies and/or stage gate project management to deliver global projects.

Regular communication and review of programme progress with the wider project team.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the technology teams.

Degree (or equivalent experience) or Higher Education in chemistry, engineering or technical field.

Demonstrated track record in delivering projects across product development, engineering or research

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrate innovative thinking and experimentation, not being afraid to try something different.

Demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills

Proficiency in designing novel work programmes

Cabability in data analysis, interpretation (ideally modelling) in order to turn complex information into simple communications.

Be comfortable working with considerable uncertainty and ambiguity

Ability to lead meetings in English

Demonstrated experience in lubricants, additives, automotive/manufacturing industries would be advantageous

Experience of product marketing and performance demonstration/articulation

Knowledge and experience of product development processes, fuels and lubricants technology, mechanical engineering or related fields

Strong digital skills such as data modelling, analysis and/or processing would be advantageous in support of the digital activities across the technology function.

The role is a global position (Americas – Europe – China) however the role holder will work primarily with teams in Asia Pacific, specifically India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. Whilst the location is not specific to the UK time zones will need to be considered due to the location of the majority of partners.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



