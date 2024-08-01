Senior Development Technologist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Execute and deliver of a range of development and test programmes to ensure new products can be introduced to market and to understand any impacts observed. This will require effective planning, execution and documentation of results so that key milestones are delivered on time and on budget.

Manage budgets ranging from $50k to $1m and accurately manage costs and forecasts.

Building effective networks with both subject matter experts and operational staff within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of programmes. These networks include product testing, product deployment, product quality, product stewardship, intellectual assets, and new product sciences.

Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, bp marketing, bp procurement and supply chain, bp Legal.

Regular communication and review of programme progress with the wider project team.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Product Development team.



Essential Education:

Degree or equivalent in chemistry, engineering or related technical discipline.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Demonstrated track record in delivering projects focused on product development, engineering or research

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills

Demonstrated proficiency in designing novel work programmes

Ability to lead meetings in English

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

