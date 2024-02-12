Senior Digital Auditor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Audit Group



In the Senior Auditor role you will lead or be part of a team on a range of audits across different bp entities, with a particular focus on digital and cyber security. The role also presents opportunities to contribute to the development of the annual audit programme, work with senior partners, maintain an understanding of developments impacting digital in bp, mentor auditors, and participate in various activities related to the continuous improvement of the Internal Audit function.Internal Audit’s mission is to “make BP safer and more valuable through our independent insights”. We do this through:• a programme of ~120 audits per year that consider the management of BP’s significant risks• working with management to develop ways to better handle risk• engaging with various bp entities to develop working relationships• reporting our results, insights and agreed actions to leadership.We are a global and diverse team of around 130 people, based predominantly in Sunbury, Houston, Budapest, Kuala Lumpur and Baku.The key areas of focus for IT Audit include the following digital risk areas:• cyber security• development, deployment and maintenance of critical IT systems• management of suppliers and contractors• compliance with regulations• emerging technology• Agile working practicesThe role represents an excellent opportunity for you to develop industry-leading internal audit skills, learn new technology, and improve risk management in BP, while broadening your knowledge and understanding of bp’s businesses and operation.The role is open to individuals with IT or risk management experience. In-house training will be provided for you to develop auditing, business and leadership skills.



Finance

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

As an audit lead, the Senior Auditor will:

Identify and understand relevant risks and controls for each audit; and develop Terms of Reference and test plan to audit these effectively

Apply their experience and subject matter expertise to provide insights to improve how risks are handled, provide and identify process and performance improvement opportunities

Lead discussions with auditees and other senior stakeholders in the execution and reporting of audit fieldwork

Handle relationships with business stakeholders, delivering updates on progress of audit work

Lead, empower and engage the audit team to ensure quality execution of testing and conformance with Internal Audit methodology and requirements

Handle issues as they arise during audit work, raising to the senior audit manager and VP as necessary

Write reports and communicate audit findings professionally, and with respect, to audit and business partners.

As an audit team member, the Senior Auditor will:

Conduct audit fieldwork with rigour in line with Internal Audit’s methodology

Apply their experience and subject matter expertise to audit test areas assigned

Support the lead auditor and other team members as required to ensure effective and timely audit delivery

Provide mentoring to other team members

Engage with business partners professionally and sensitively, and act as an ambassador for Internal Audit.

In addition to audit accountabilities, the Senior Auditor will lead or contribute to other functional activities within Internal Audit, such as:

Supporting the assessment and reporting on the control environment for key risk areas for the purposes of executive and board reporting

Planning for future years audit programmes

Development and delivery of learning & development activities

Maintaining effective working relationships with business stakeholders

Continuing to improve Internal Audit’s methodology for key digital and cyber security risks.

Role modelling conformance with the bp requirements and processes

Role modelling bp’s ‘Who We Are’ beliefs

Contributing to HSSE management, Diversity & Inclusion, Ethics & Compliance and other management activities within Internal Audit.

Suitably qualified professional with degree, or similar educational background, or extensive relevant work experience.

Relevant IT risk and control experience (either in business, audit, or consulting roles) within bp, a similar company or within a relevant professional services organization

Knowledge and understanding of current and emerging IT risk trends, threats, vulnerabilities and mitigations

Team lead experience and working / leading virtual and/or global teams

Experience in improving business processes and systems in an audit or non-audit environment

A consistent track record of delivery of audits, relevant risk and controls projects, or line work

Strong verbal and written communication skills and the ability to land challenging messages

The ability to learn quickly and identify key risks and controls in unfamiliar business environments

The ability to navigate the organisation with tact and handle relationships at different levels

The ability to work independently and handle uncertainty

Experience in managing relationships with senior business partners

The willingness to deliver challenging messages with courage

Audit experience including IT general controls, IT service management, infrastructure, cyber security and regulatory compliance

The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 50% but may be more or less depending on circumstances, such as base location and the annual audit programme.

Internal Audit operates on a principle of eight rounds of fieldwork per year and auditors are able to plan and prepare for their audit travel several months in advance.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



