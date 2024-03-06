This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At bp, we are playing to win!!

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will aim to dramatically reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products, and services. Humans are driven by need, but at their core they are fueled by compassion. Empathy helps them make their decisions because compassion equals trust.

Job description:

We are looking for a Senior Digital Design Specialist, to join our fast-growing design team, to partner with the design leadership team in delivering outstanding experiences with a project/programme of work. You will also have experience in leading large programmes of work with a focus on excellence in execution. You will be an inspirational people leader who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems and has broad experience across the spectrum of Design including Service, Product and Content Design and the supporting research.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be,

Enables and advises the elicitation and verification of business needs to ensure robustness of business cases and to shape the portfolio of projects for a business area

supports the development of prototypes through the identification and extraction of the right data and manipulation of the data into formats

Applies advanced technology expertise to ensure and advise delivery of a specific emerging technology pilot

Provides advanced input and expertise to support the practices and processes for the specialism, whilst ensuring that all relevant standards are defined, maintained and implemented

Develops and maintains a series of internal and external stakeholder relationships, delivering advanced technical knowledge to support project delivery,

Collaborate in identifying key challenges that can be addressed through technology and ensure that solutions successfully deliver required business value

Build awareness of emerging technologies and methodologies, managing the delivery of process and system improvements,

Identify and implement continuous improvement plans for the specialism and ensuring best practice is shared across the team

What will you need to be successful:

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in service design, research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction)

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus

Experience of working in a complex business environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines

Strong written and verbal communication skills

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Service Design, UX Design or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



