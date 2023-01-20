Senior Digital Product Analyst

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Role Overview:

Use Digital data to enhance the customer experience across all our touchpoints with a focus on our Mobile Apps and Websites.

Furthermore, be part of a team dedicated to making positive change, transforming an industry and helping our planet.

Key Accountabilities:

Feed into a customer centric digital product roadmap enabling bp pulse to lead across B2C/B2B domains (e.g. through home charging, on the go services, fleet management)

Advocate the use of data to support decision making and doing the right thing

Help define digital analytics parameters for new features in our digital estate

Will work with Digital Implementation Specialist and Devs to ensure analytics tagging is optimized to deliver high quality and relevant insight

Test the new analytics functionalities to ensure they are ready for reporting and analysis

Devise and maintain a reporting process to capture customer-centric effectiveness of new features

Perform analysis on the data gathered in order to provide an insightful view on the impact the feature is having on the customer journey

Work with both internal and external partners to ensure all reporting of digital data is accurate and used in the appropriate context

Communicate test efficacy to stakeholders in order to provide guidance to feature improvement

Able to summarise the performance of the new feature to determine how successful it has been and what the incremental benefits are to the customer experience

Willing to take a proactive approach to improving the digital estate and use data to make a compelling case for change. Feeding this data and insight into Product Managers in order to contribute to the overall creative process

Your Experience:

High levels of familiarity with a Digital Analytics platform such as Google Analytics or Adobe Analytics. Knowledge of App Analytics is also useful.

End-to-end knowledge of the design process for App/Web features with a focus on how digital analytics tracking fits into this process.

Understanding of mobile ios/android native platforms/features/functionalities.

Able to conceptualise how you would go about analyzing a new feature on the website and able to plan a comprehensive methodology to measure success.

Knowledge or experience with data visualization tools such as Power BI/Tableau is appreciated, but not essential. Similarly, familiarity with SQL is welcomed.

Able to use data to tell a vibrant and engaging story and use this story to drive action.

Sees complex problems as an opportunity and relishes solving them in order to develop their personal skillset.

Qualifications & Certifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or Masters, ideally in a numerate field, or significant experience in the field of Digital Analytics.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.