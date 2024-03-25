Entity:Innovation & Engineering
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have around 60,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Innovation & Engineering team and advance your career as a
Senior Digital Services Lead!
bp is reinventing itself from an IOC to an IEC, and digital capability is at the core of this vision. The I&E team that underpins the Trading and Shipping business unit is looking to establish a dynamic and growing team in Hungary to work alongside the business teams that operate in country and enable the significant growth agenda. We are looking for energetic and dynamic individuals to join this team as it starts and grows to help shape the team and help us grow and support the significant business growth agenda.
As the Center Lead for I&E T&S we are looking for someone who will help establish and take our capability in Hungary to the next level. The person would be dynamic, well connected with the IT marketplace and would provide a mix of leadership and drive to the I&E resources in country, whilst also representing and championing the bp reputation and presence for I&E along with providing leadership and service delivery capability to the team.
As a Principal Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.
In this T&S Centre Lead role you would provide in country leadership to the T&S I&E resources in Hungary and support them and their remote leadership with on the ground leadership execution, leadership, sponsorship and capability. Where appropriate you would provide leadership to the Budapest based resources and link with the GBS centre leadership to represent the I&E community.
bp operates a field based organization and you may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.
You will hold a senior leadership role coordinating the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers. You assure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer struggles, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.
In this role your key accountabilities are:
What You will need to be successful:
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award third time in a row based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
