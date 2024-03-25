Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have around 60,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Innovation & Engineering team and advance your career as a

Senior Digital Services Lead!

bp is reinventing itself from an IOC to an IEC, and digital capability is at the core of this vision. The I&E team that underpins the Trading and Shipping business unit is looking to establish a dynamic and growing team in Hungary to work alongside the business teams that operate in country and enable the significant growth agenda. We are looking for energetic and dynamic individuals to join this team as it starts and grows to help shape the team and help us grow and support the significant business growth agenda.

As the Center Lead for I&E T&S we are looking for someone who will help establish and take our capability in Hungary to the next level. The person would be dynamic, well connected with the IT marketplace and would provide a mix of leadership and drive to the I&E resources in country, whilst also representing and championing the bp reputation and presence for I&E along with providing leadership and service delivery capability to the team.

As a Principal Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

In this T&S Centre Lead role you would provide in country leadership to the T&S I&E resources in Hungary and support them and their remote leadership with on the ground leadership execution, leadership, sponsorship and capability. Where appropriate you would provide leadership to the Budapest based resources and link with the GBS centre leadership to represent the I&E community.

bp operates a field based organization and you may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

You will hold a senior leadership role coordinating the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers. You assure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer struggles, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.

In this role your key accountabilities are:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Lead and build the capability of the whole T&S I&E organisation in Budapest.

Represent the T&S I&E team and capability in Hungary.

Engage with the wider Digital technology teams.

Lead the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services.

Ensure operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests, and problems.

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment.

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring standard process is shared across the team.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant education (subject agnostic based on work experience)

demonstrated ability (10 years at least) in Delivery Roles with experience managing software vendors or outsourced service providers & teams of company resources

Deep knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery models

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and partners up to senior executive level

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award third time in a row based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

