Senior Director, Corporate Governance (Counsel)

Job summary

The Company Secretary's Office (‘CSO’) team purpose is to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships.



This role will serve as US Company Secretary in the absence of same. The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day management and administration of approximately 350 US subsidiaries. Provides legal corporate governance support for certain key US subsidiaries, including advice to the senior US executives serving as Chairmen and members of the boards of directors of such subsidiaries, and to the businesses with respect to the alignment of governance with business activities. This role reports to the Head of the US Company Secretariat and Special Counsel.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for the day-to-day company secretarial management and administration of bp’s US and Canadian subsidiaries, as well as certain key joint ventures

Advise the boards of directors of certain key US subsidiaries, on which the Senior Counsel serves as secretary, on all relevant corporate governance matters

Responsible for building networks and relationships with key stakeholders to ensure that governance support and advice is provided in a manner consistent with the US and Global corporate governance framework

Provide governance support on material transactions as part of a multi-functional business facing team

Contributes to the development and implementation of the objectives of the Global Company Secretary’s Office through the Head of the US Company Secretariat

Management of 1-2 Corporate Governance Project Managers

Education:

Qualified US attorney, licensed to practice law in one or more US states

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

A minimum of [8] years of experience working on an in-house corporate governance team, with [5] years serving as a corporate secretary to one or more active boards of directors

Substantial experience in governance frameworks and standards; and knowledge of large, matrixed organizations

Experience advising and influencing senior executives, legal department personnel, and their staffs regarding complex matters

Ability to exercise discretion and independent judgment with respect to significant matters

Substantial experience providing governance support on material transactions as part of a multi-functional business facing team

Demonstrate a high standard of communication in writing, emails, presentations, and informal conversations to gain trust and credibility within the business and relevant partners

Ability to handle a complex set of ambiguous responsibilities

Experience leading and motivating team

Desired Criteria: