Senior Director, Corporate Governance (Counsel)

The Company Secretary's Office (‘CSO’) team purpose is to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships.
This role will serve as US Company Secretary in the absence of same. The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day management and administration of approximately 350 US subsidiaries. Provides legal corporate governance support for certain key US subsidiaries, including advice to the senior US executives serving as Chairmen and members of the boards of directors of such subsidiaries, and to the businesses with respect to the alignment of governance with business activities. This role reports to the Head of the US Company Secretariat and Special Counsel.
Key Accountabilities: