Senior Director Experience Design

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

The purpose

Design the future, change the world. This statement embodies how we approach design at bp, empowering our company’s net-zero ambitions by decarbonizing design and designing for decarbonization, to make a positive difference for people and the planet.

Getting to a net-zero future will require us to redesign everything… reinvent products, rethink innovation, reshape enterprises, and re-imagine how people interact with energy. Our Design and Change Management (D&CM) team is passionate about crafting for a more digital and sustainable future, and putting humans at the heart of design.

We can’t do this alone, so we partner with the digital product and technology teams, applying design, research, and human experience design (bphxd) skills to enable more consistent, simplified, and engaging experiences for our customers across the global scale of bp’s digital ecosystems, apps, and interfaces.

The role

We are looking for an outstanding senior design director to define what Experience Design (XD) is for bp and drive the integration across bp's products and services globally.

This individual works closely with and under the guidance of the VP, Global Head of Design, and partner with senior leadership across bp to bring the right skills and capabilities to digital product squads. They will advise, lead and oversee areas related to product design (UX, UI), content design and how design is integrated within the products, establishing best practices and standards, leading with influence and ensuring teams have clear objectives with key results (OKRs), while empowering teams to deliver delightful experiences and business outcomes.

They will need to be an inspirational, multi-disciplined leader, who cares deeply about developing, mentoring and encouraging the careers of leaders at all levels.

Experience in building and leading a design practice will be essential, with excellent stakeholder engagement skills to collaborate with multi-disciplinary team, while embedding design across bp.

Responsibilities

Partner with product, tech and digital leaders to integrate design across squads and lead Experience Design planning and strategy.

Be responsible for product (UX/UI) designers and content designers, establishing design methods and outputs, setting career paths, skills frameworks and hiring standards.

Hold frequent design crits and peer reviews, ensuring quality, compliance, accessibility, inclusion and improved ways of working.

Lead maturity assessments to improve top products regularly.

Address issues between design, product and tech teams.

Collaborate with D&CM leaders and DesignOps for resourcing needs from product teams.

Guide, mentor and empower design principals, leads and practitioners.

Foster a design culture that values sustainability, usability, diversity, and collaboration.

Measure and report on team success.

Take an active role as a "player/coach" with hands on design work as needed, e.g running design workshops, design sprints or reviews.

Develop the field with thought leadership, coaching and mentoring.

Skills and characteristics

Have a solid grasp of design practices and methods across UX research, service design, UX design, UI design, and design systems

Take a coordinated view across products, championing flawless user experiences and connecting the dots between people, products, and business areas.

Be confident with sophisticated customer, partner and stakeholder management

Relationship building and soft influencing skills are vital.

Trusted guide for cross-disciplinary partners, helping teams understand and unlock value from human-centred design.

Ensure that design teams have an inclusive, safe, and respectful environment to reach their maximum potential.

Requirements

BS/MS degree; preference for human-computer interaction, product design, UX design, computer science; or equivalent experience.

Experience as a senior design manager or leader within an in-house design team or at a design agency.

Experience of leading a wide range of team sizes (150+ designers)

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Nice to Have

Confident speaking and educating teams about design and product leadership

Knowledge of agile or lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment.

Understanding of digital and design maturity methodologies and standards.

Experience with business value measurement and performance quantification.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.