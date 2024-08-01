This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Description – Senior Director, Strategic Development

Summary

The Senior Director, Strategic Development is focused on identifying and executing on new growth opportunities for RNG development with both existing and new landfill partners. The position will be a key member of Archaea’s commercial team, supporting the team’s execution of Archaea’s growth strategy, and will report to the VP, Strategic Development.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Responsibilities include:

Identify, develop and win new RNG opportunities for Archaea

Build long-term business relationships and become a trusted advisor with each partner. Manage relationships throughout the RNG industry to position Archaea to identify new opportunities and promote Archaea as the industry’s top go-to RNG development partner

Work closely with other members of the Strategic Development team to develop and refine overall commercial strategy for Archaea and plans to execute the commercial strategy

Utilize a ‘cradle to grave’ approach with RNG development, coordinating with other members of the Strategic Development team as well as internal functional Archaea teams to identify, develop and win projects to provide meaningful growth for Archaea

Manage upstream relationships to ensure strong knowledge of the RNG landscape and to ensure Archaea is able to proactively identify new, actionable opportunities

Align new opportunities with internal stakeholders, including validation of Archaea’s Investment Governance Committee

Negotiate contract terms with stakeholders to provide mutually-beneficial contract terms while ensuring upside potential for Archaea as well as risk mitigation

Attend conferences, professional meetings, and other business development related events as appropriate

Keep current on trends and policy updates by attending appropriate seminars, reading published information and through participation in professional organizations

Requirements:

Strong communication skills are essential

Knowledge of various certifications and programs relevant to the RNG industry (RFS, LCFS, ISCC, M-RETS, CA Cap-and-Trade, Canada CFS, etc)

Minimum of 7 years of relevant experience

Strong commercial acumen

Strong negotiation and effective communication skills

Management, leadership and mentoring skills

Travel required (25%+)



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.