Trading & Shipping



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description – Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships

The Senior Director is focused on building and maintaining relationships with joint venture and landfill partners and sales and marketing teams to execute on the company’s commercial strategy for building out the RNG and LFGTE supply portfolio.

This position will report directly into the new VP of Strategic Partnerships, Dennis Hung.

Responsible for developing and maintaining external relationships in line with the company’s commercial strategy.

Serve as the primary commercial contact for current landfill partners and help to promote better communications across all Archaea teams with our landfill partners.

Build long-term business relationships and become a trusted advisor with each partner.

Lead negotiations and serve as primary point of contact for external partners’ concerns regarding commercial agreements interpretation

Serve as primary commercial owner of existing Gas Rights Agreements and JV Agreements to ensure adherence to contractual obligations and driving deal deliverability.

Coordinate with accounting and bp T&S for royalty disputes and audits, helping to manage overall landfill relationship and commercial messaging.

Connect the environmental attribute compliance team with landfill partners to ensure biogas producer (landfill) requirements are fulfilled for the various RNG certifications and programs (RFS, LCFS, ISCC, M-RETS, CA Cap-and-Trade, Canada CFS, etc).

Integrate with operations, commercial and accounting teams for ongoing RNG supply to bp T&S.

Attend conferences, professional meetings, and other business development related events as appropriate.

Actively pursue, build, and maintain strong lasting relationships in the industry and community to generate and enhance business opportunities.

Keep current on trends and policy updates by attending appropriate seminars, reading published information and through participation in professional organizations.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.