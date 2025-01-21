Senior Director of Controls Engineering

Job summary

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Senior Director of Controls Engineer will lead and oversee the development, implementation, and ongoing optimization of instrumentation and control systems for RNG facilities. This role will set the strategic direction for control systems engineering, ensuring high quality execution, and driving innovation across the Archaea Modular Design as well as legacy RNG facilities. This role requires strong technical expertise in control systems, leadership capabilities to manage engineering team along with multiple Control System Integrators, understanding of project execution and the ability to drive process improvements within a fast-paced environment. This role provides engineering services in all project and operation phases, which include design for greenfield/brownfield development, C&E development, construction management of installing controls hardware, commissioning, ongoing process control changes for operating plants, obsolescence upgrades, and improvement projects such as alarm management, real time data, digital security, etc. Travel requirement of 10-15%.

Key accountabilities

Strategic Leadership

Provides leadership, mentoring and management of controls engineers and control system integrators

Maintains technical ownership of the standard control system design (hardware and software) for the Archaea Modular Design that is able to evolve and improve over time

Define and implement the strategic vision for the controls engineering department aligned with company goals

Collaborate with senior leadership to prioritize engineering initiatives and allocate resources effectively

Project Execution

Oversee the design, development, and execution of the standard control system design across new greenfield RNG projects.

Oversee development of engineering deliverables such as I/O Lists/Index, Cause and Effects, Control Narratives, Sequence Tables, Network Architecture, Datasheets, etc.

Coordinate with 3rd Party Engineering companies for engineering deliverables that are not internally generated

Coordinate/manage relations between mechanical and electrical installers.

Acting as a liaison between Project Managers and the Control System Integrator for controls hardware installation, configuration and commissioning.

Oversees server configuration, PLC programming, HMI development, historian, remote access and callout systems

Oversees commissioning activities including loop checks and measurement/analyzer configuration and/or calibrations.

Operations Support

Provides operational control system support to legacy and Archaea Modular Design RNG facility control systems

Gathers, prioritizes and executes process control changes across the AMD standard sites as well as legacy control systems.

Oversees support of instrumentation and measurement systems to ensure compliance, commercial and regulatory requirements met

Oversees control system integrator or internal Archaea resources for implementation of process control programming changes

Oversees version control of changes and backups of equipment configurations

Maintains engineering documents such as C&Es, control narratives, etc

Ensures obsolescence is monitored, tracked and prioritized to keep control systems operational

Acts as Process Control Network Digital Security SPA

Qualifications

Unyielding dedication to safety and able to positively represent a company safety culture.

Customer focused for both internal and external customers. The major customer of the electrical & controls technician is the projects and operations group of Archaea Energy. Customer focus must be on support of project execution and plant operations staff.

Motivated and driven for Quality and Results.

Ethics, Integrity, and Character with regard to safety, fiscal responsibility, and customer support.

Technical ability and troubleshooting skills are a must. The candidate must be able to provide on-site, phone and email support for all levels of co-workers with all ranges of experience levels.

Ability to work independently in a multi-skilled team environment.

Able to work under pressure with minimal frustration.

Strong organizational skills.

Able to set priorities and reprioritize as needed.

Make improvements, accept, and look for change. Always work on new projects by first looking back on past projects with a mindset of continuous improvement and adoption of best practices.

Communicate accurately and frequently with supervisors, managers, and plant operations personnel.

Job Specific Competencies

Knowledge of DCS and/or SCADA systems, PLCs, historians, and control system network equipment

Knowledge of instrumentation, measurement and analyzers

Knowledge of process safety and safety instrumented systems

Knowledge of process control and gas processing

Safety (displays strong commitment to safety and completes safety training)

Productivity (completes work in a timely manner)

Quality (gets the job done correctly)

Initiative (completes work with minimum supervision and seeks new and better methods to do the job)

Dependability (shows up to work and responds promptly to all call outs)

Attendance (employee’s record for being at work regularly and on time)

Communication (effectively communicates with team members and management)

Teamwork (works effectively with team, management, and customers)

Customer focus (consistently focuses on the customer)

Ethics, Integrity, and Character (treats people honestly and with respect)

Essential education

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical or Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering Technology, or related field; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Essential experience

10+ years experience managing teams supporting control systems for projects or operations of oil/gas, refining, RNG, chemical plants, etc.

Knowledge of gas processing, process control, and control loop tuning

Experience with DCS and/SCADA systems

Experience with Allen Bradley PLCs and I/O hardware and AVEVA System Platform HMI preferred

Experience with control system networks and communications

Knowledge of digital security for process control networks

Experience with historians and PI

Experience with Alarm Management and Safety Instrumented Systems

To perform this job successfully, an individual should have highest degree of proficiency in Microsoft Word; Microsoft Excel; Microsoft Outlook

Strong verbal and written communication skills (including analysis, interpretation, & reasoning).

Ability to develop and maintain collaborative relationships with peers and colleagues across the organization, as well as internal and external clients.

Ability to work well autonomously and within a team in a deadline-oriented environment.

Ability to work with and influence peers and management.

Self-motivated with critical attention to detail, deadlines and reporting.

Must possess a valid driver's license.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $121,100-$224,900. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

Long-Term Incentive Plan

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

