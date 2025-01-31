Job summary

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Engineering Group



About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Senior Director of Electrical Engineering will lead and oversee the development, implementation, and ongoing optimization of electrical systems for RNG facilities. This role will be responsible for leading a functional team of Electrical Engineers and will set the strategic direction for electrical engineering at Archaea. This role requires strong technical expertise in electrical systems and electrical safety, leadership capabilities to manage an engineering team, a deep understanding of project execution, and the ability to drive process improvements within a fast-paced environment. The role will provide electrical engineering services in all project and operations phases, which includes electrical system design, commissioning, energization, and operation and maintenance.

Key accountabilities

Strategic Leadership

Provides leadership, mentoring, and management of Electrical Engineers

Maintains technical ownership of standard new plant electrical design for the Archaea Modular Design that evolves and improves over time

Define and implement the strategic vision for the Electrical Engineering department aligned with company goals

Collaborate with senior leadership to prioritize engineering initiatives and allocate resources effectively

Project Execution

Oversee the design, development, and execution of the standard control system design across new greenfield RNG projects

Oversee the development of electrical engineering deliverables such as one-line diagrams, electrical wiring diagrams, cable and conduit schedules, load lists, area classification drawings, and arc flash studies

Coordinate with 3rd-party engineering companies for engineering deliverables that are not internally generated

Provide technical oversight to ensure that electrical systems are installed according to design specifications

Own process for review and acceptance of new electrical components prior to energization

Operations Support

Work closely with the Operations and Maintenance teams to identify the need for repairs to electrical equipment and support planning of the repairs

Identify opportunities to improve electrical system reliability

Provide technical review of operating, maintenance, commissioning, and start-up procedures related to electrical equipment

Lead mitigation efforts to reduce arc flash hazards across sites

Essential education

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

Essential experience

More than 10 years of industrial electrical experience

At least 3 years of experience managing a team

Deep knowledge of a wide variety of low and medium voltage electrical components such as transformers, switchgear, relays, generators, motors, motor control centers, and VFD's

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, and operation of electrical equipment including troubleshooting support, reliability, obsolescence and equipment lifecycle issues, alarms management, digital security, and software in oil & gas processing facilities

Experience with 480 volt to 35,000 volt power distribution and utilization

Knowledge of Electrical Safety, Testing, and Area Classification standards (API, NFPA, NEC, and NETA)

Experience in root cause analysis of electrical failures

Proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for electrical equipment

Willing to travel domestically

Desirable criteria

Professional Engineering (PE) license

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $126,700-$181,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

Long-Term Incentive Plan

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

