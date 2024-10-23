Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



Job Description – Senior Director of Execution Engineering

Summary

Senior Director of Execution Engineering is responsible for overseeing the design and engineering of applying the AMD standard plants to landfill sites. The role directs AMD engineering plans and activities to deliver equipment for RNG sites, oversees development of engineers and engineering capability for the AMD team and builds partnerships with internal and external partners. This position reports to the VP Development Engineering.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Assist the VP, Development Engineering in creating an AMD engineering strategy and identify required engineering resources.

Define and drive the strategic vision for the execution engineering team, aligning it with company objectives and projects requirements

Oversee the provisioning of execution engineering

Build enduring engineering capability by analyzing service level quality of engineering, implementing continuous improvements and technical training to improve service levels

Interface with project managers, operational teams and other stakeholders to provide necessary engineering support

Ensure adequate engineering resources are available for project needs

Ensure that all engineering support aligns with industry standards, safety regulations, and company policies

Implement continuous improvement processes within the engineering team to optimize efficiency and performance

Provide technical advice and advanced problem-solving for complex engineering issues

Provide safety leadership, direction, management of change, document control, and performance management for the engineering team, setting a common agenda and ensuring integration and consistency across the department.

Champion engineering principles and ensure personal and team compliance with code of conduct.

Job Specific Competencies

Interpersonal effectiveness and teamwork – Communicates and works effectively with team, management and customers

– Communicates and works effectively with team, management and customers Technical Skills – Assesses own strengths and weaknesses; Pursues training and development opportunities; Strives to continuously build knowledge and skills; Shares expertise with others.

– Assesses own strengths and weaknesses; Pursues training and development opportunities; Strives to continuously build knowledge and skills; Shares expertise with others. Attract, Retain and Develop Talent – Judges talent well; selects and retains the best people; provides honest feedback and coaching

– Judges talent well; selects and retains the best people; provides honest feedback and coaching Attitude – Displays positive attitude during plant upsets and challenges

– Displays positive attitude during plant upsets and challenges Teamwork – Balances team and individual responsibilities; Exhibits objectivity and openness to others' views; Gives and welcomes feedback; Contributes to building a positive team spirit; Puts success of team above own interests; Able to build morale and group commitments to goals and objectives; Supports everyone's efforts to succeed.

Skills, Experience Required

7+ years of proven experience in landfill gas to energy, High BTU/ RNG, oil refinery, mechanical industry, chemical process, gas process industry

Engineering degree

Professional or Chartered Engineering Status

Proven track record leading a multi-disciplinary engineering team

Strong organizational, problem-solving, and analytical skills.

Ability to grow and maintain a dynamic, positive organizational culture.

Strong organizational skills and time management skills.

Commitment to excellence and high standards.

Proficient on Microsoft Office (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Pre-employment drug test and background check required

Disclaimer

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required.

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



