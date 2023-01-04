Senior Drilling Engineer

The Senior Engineer (SE) is responsible for providing engineering expertise and ownership of the delivery of well engineering activities. SE responsibilities include: delivery of activity that meet business objectives, addressing safety and operational risk, and verifying compliance with local regulation and conformance with bp requirements. The SE supports the Engineering Manager and Wells Superintendent by leading delivery of engineering products and can take delegation as needed. The SE provides coaching and mentoring to less experienced staff. The SE is capable of providing standalone engineering support for operations.
Essential Role Requirements