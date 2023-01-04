Senior Drilling Engineer

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

The Senior Engineer (SE) is responsible for providing engineering expertise and ownership of the delivery of well engineering activities. SE responsibilities include: delivery of activity that meet business objectives, addressing safety and operational risk, and verifying compliance with local regulation and conformance with bp requirements. The SE supports the Engineering Manager and Wells Superintendent by leading delivery of engineering products and can take delegation as needed. The SE provides coaching and mentoring to less experienced staff. The SE is capable of providing standalone engineering support for operations.

Essential Role Requirements

Educated to a Bachelor of Science in an engineering discipline or higher.

Track record of leading drilling engineering design and operations, mentoring, and capable of providing standalone support.

10+ years of well planning and experience.

3+ years of Deepwater experience.

1+ year or MPD experience

Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities

Safety and Risk Management

Verify well control and process safety risks are identified and mitigated in well design / operations.

Lead self-verification (SV) and oversight of activities.

Lead oversight of well-specific Risk Register development including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations. Facilitate an effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews.

Lead identification of HAZOP and risk assessment needs for emerging risks. Serve as independent challenger in risk assessments as required.

Conformance / Compliance

Lead oversight of well design, permitting, and operations to assure compliance with regulations and conformance with bp requirements. Lead communication with regulators.

Use expertise to challenge current standards and propose new approaches where appropriate.

Responsible for identifying and recommending MOCs or deviations if needed.

Leadership, ‘Who we are’

Role model ‘Who We Are’, our code of conduct, through words and actions.

Coach/mentor less experienced staff on Our Beliefs, How We Work.

Promote inclusion and seek to build enduring capability in self and others.

Promote and verify cross functional integration in well planning and execution.

Well Planning and Execution

Lead the extended well engineering team (bp and contractors) to develop optimal well plans that meet program, HSE, performance, and life of well objectives. Conduct rig / yard visits as needed.

Review and verify well specific technical design documents and procedures (i.e. SoR, BoDs, engineering modelling, procedures, etc.).

Define well scope and activity for accurate cost / time estimates (FM/AFE).

Assure utility and engagement of wells solutions support, RCC, ConneXus, etc.

Lead and promote the documentation of knowledge management within the team and connexus: learnings, best practices, case histories using the relevant tools and databases.

Working with ConneXus to identify and embed applicable cross-regional and industry learnings and new technology.

Support incident investigations. Assure ESQ2 process is utilized and actions are closed.

Provide engineering oversight of contractor services and product quality, including new technology.

Verify the application of equipment assurance and QA/QC requirements.

Lead field wide interface with subsea teams to ensure requirements are incorporated in subsea equipment and operations (as applicable).

Verify timely and accurate well handover documentation to next discipline taking ownership of well.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!