Senior Drilling Engineer (Bilingual: Portuguese)

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Bp is looking for an experienced Drilling Engineer to support our well operations in Brazil! The Senior Drilling Engineer (SDE) must be fluent in English and Portuguese. This role is responsible for engineering activities to efficiently and effectively design, plan, and support execution of a well(s) in Brazil in accordance with all local regulations and conforming to all bp practices.

The SDE will need to work with a multi-disciplinary and international team to ensure safe delivery of all business objectives for the well(s). This will include, but is not limited to, addressing safety and/or operational risks, progressing engineering work and procedures through assurance steps, providing engineering support to the Wells Operations Superintendent (WSUP), and supporting less experienced staff with coaching and mentoring.

About the team

The SDE will be part of the P&O Wells Discipline Organization working for the Regions Group (Brazil). The SDE will report to the Discipline Lead/Engineering Team Lead and work closely with other members of the engineering team for Brazil. The drilling team is based out of Houston.

Essential experience and job requirements

Fluent in English and Portuguese.

Bachelor of Science in an engineering field.

Minimum 10 years' experience in upstream well construction; prefer a minimum of 5 years in deepwater with an operator.

Track record of leading engineering design and operations for the drilling; mentoring others, and capable of providing standalone support.

Must be able to work with diverse teams in an agile fashion to ensure aligned engineering outputs and project success.

Able to handle safe and efficient responses to engineering operational issues in real-time.

Must be willing to travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (25% Travel Requirement)

Key accountabilities

Provide engineering experience and expertise needed for well design, well planning, and preparation of drilling programs that safely and compliantly conform to well objectives, leading these activities through the necessary assurance. Examples may include tubular design, cementing and fluids design, well placement design, AFE preparation, risk register management, equipment readiness, program readiness, etc.

Identify, mitigate, document, and properly convey wells safety risks to key stakeholders effectively. This may include HAZOPs, Risk Assessments, MOCs, etc.

Provide engineering expertise to support key stakeholders in Subsurface, Projects, Finance, Vendors, and the Regional stakeholders.

Support the WSUP and Operations Team before and during the execution of well by delivering high level drilling engineering leadership, support, and assurance. The support in execution is expected to require regular travel to Brazil.

Role model the bp code of conduct through work with a large, diverse, cross-functional team, promoting inclusion and growing capability in self and others.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.