Senior Drilling Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for the provision of engineering expertise on the design, planning and execution of drilling activities, supporting drilling operations through technical leadership, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopsis

The Senior Engineer (SE) is responsible for providing the engineering expertise required to lead the delivery of well engineering activities that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, are in compliance with local regulations and in conformance with bp requirements. The SE supports the Engineering Manager and Wells Superintendent by leading delivery of engineering and can take delegation as needed. The SE provides coaching and mentoring to less experienced staff. The SE is capable of providing standalone engineering support for operations.

Role requirements

Educated to a Bachelor of Science in an engineering field or higher.

Track record of leading engineering design and operations for the drilling; mentoring others, and capable of providing standalone support.

Minimum 10 years upstream well construction

Experienced with HP and deepwater well designs applying MPD

Working knowledge of GoM regulatory requirements

Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities

Safety and Risk Management

Verify well control and process safety risks are identified and mitigated in well design / operations.

Lead self-verification (SV) and oversight of activities.

Lead oversight of well-specific Risk Register development including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations. Facilitate an effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews.

Lead identification of HAZOP and risk assessment needs for emerging risks. Serve as independent challenger in risk assessments as required.

Conformance / Compliance

Lead oversight of well design, permitting, and operations to assure compliance with regulations and conformance with bp requirements. Lead communication with regulators.

Use expertise to challenge current standards and propose new approaches where appropriate.

Responsible for identifying and recommending MOCs or deviations if needed.

Leadership, ‘Who we are’

Role model ‘Who We Are’ and our Code of conduct through words, actions, and decisions.

Coach/mentor less experienced staff on Our beliefs, How We Work and the Safety Leadership Principles.

Promote inclusion and seek to build enduring capability in self and others.

Promote and verify cross functional integration in well planning and execution.

Well Planning and Execution

Lead the extended well engineering team (bp and contractors) to develop optimal well plans that meet program, HSE, performance, and life of well objectives. Conduct rig / yard visits as needed.

Review and verify well specific technical design documents and procedures (i.e. SoR, BoDs, engineering modelling, procedures, etc.).

Define well scope and activity for accurate cost / time estimates (FM/AFE).

Assure utility and engagement of wells solutions support, RCC, ConneXus, etc.

Lead and promote the documentation of knowledge management within the team and connexus: learnings, standard processes, case histories using the relevant tools and databases.

Working with connexus identify and embed applicable cross-regional and industry learnings and new technology.

Support incident investigations. Assure ESQ2 process is applied and actions are closed.

Provide engineering oversight of contractor services and product quality, including new technology.

Verify the application of equipment assurance and QA/QC requirements.

Lead the collaboration with subsea teams to ensure requirements are incorporated in subsea equipment and operations (as applicable).

Verify timely and accurate well handover documentation to next discipline taking ownership of well.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.