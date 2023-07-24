Senior Drilling Engineer

Responsible for the provision of engineering expertise on the design, planning and execution of drilling activities, supporting drilling operations through technical leadership, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.
Responsible for the provision of engineering expertise on the design, planning and execution of drilling activities, supporting drilling operations through technical leadership, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.
Role Synopsis
The Senior Engineer (SE) is responsible for providing the engineering expertise required to lead the delivery of well engineering activities that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, are in compliance with local regulations and in conformance with bp requirements. The SE supports the Engineering Manager and Wells Superintendent by leading delivery of engineering and can take delegation as needed. The SE provides coaching and mentoring to less experienced staff. The SE is capable of providing standalone engineering support for operations.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}
