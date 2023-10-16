Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for the provision of engineering expertise on the design, planning and execution of drilling activities, supporting drilling operations through technical leadership, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Senior Drilling Engineer is accountable for providing the engineering expertise required to support the delivery of well engineering activities that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, follow local regulations and conform to bp practices. This role supports the Drilling Engineering Discipline Manager (DEM) during planning and Wells Superintendent (WSUP) during execution by reviewing engineering tasks and documentation for their approval and by carrying out the Squad Leader role in Detailed Design & Execute.

Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities

Safety, Risk Management and Compliance

Lead identification of well control and process safety risks and ensure mitigations in well design / operations.

Ensure management of field-level Risk Register and development of well-specific Risk Registers including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations.

Check the effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews.

Support Management of Change / Deviations by supporting/facilitating Risk Assessments and ensuring emerging risks are properly addressed.

Review well design, permitting, and operations while assuring compliance with local regulations and conformance with bp practices.

Well Planning and Execution

Reviews optimal well plans with the extended wells engineering team in order to meet program, HSE, performance, and life of well objectives.

Lead Engineering Self-Verification and Oversight.

Act as Squad Lead for Detailed Design & Execute and utilizes Azure Dev Ops (ADO) and the agile/squad framework for well delivery per bp practice.

Review well specific technical design documents and procedures (i.e. SoR, BoDs, DGOPs, WWIs, engineering modelling, procedures, etc.).

Create business ownership through the life of the well including accurate cost / time estimates (FM/AFE), cost monitoring, VOWD and due diligence.

Lead knowledge content: lessons learnt, best practices, case histories, SITs etc. using the relevant tools and databases.

Participate in incident investigations and supervise the ESQ2 process.

Provide engineering technical support and review of contractor services including new technologies.

Lead continuous improvement projects, optimize drilling performance and seek new and more efficient ways to improve drilling performance.

Assure reliability / integrity via participation in equipment assurance and QA/QC documentation.

Collaborate with flowlines to assure wells requirements/timings for POP/POI are properly communicated.

Ensure timely and accurate well handover documentation for approval.

Leadership, Values & Behaviours

Role model V&Bs and ethics and compliance through words, actions, and decisions.

Promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and seek to build enduring capability in self and others.

Identify and embed agile techniques, tools and efforts related to modernization and transformation.

Ability to prioritize work-fronts.

Work as team and exhibit good behaviours.

Preferred Education, Experience and Certification

Bachelor of Science in an Engineering discipline or higher.

Strong proven experience in drilling within the industry

Well Control Certification Combined Supervisor, IWCF/AIDC.

Excels in drilling engineering early/detailed design and drilling operation execution.

Experience with Landmark suite software for modelling casing design, directional well plan, hydraulics, torque & drag in order to coach others.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



