Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

The Senior Drilling Engineer is accountable for providing the engineering expertise required to support the delivery of well engineering activities that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, follow local regulations and conform to bp practices. The Senior Drilling Engineer supports the Drilling Engineering Discipline Manager (DEM) during planning and Wells Superintendent (WSUP) during execution by reviewing engineering tasks and documentation for their approval and by carrying out the Squad Leader role in Detailed Design & Execute.

What you will deliver

Safety, Risk Management and Compliance:

Lead identification of well control and process safety risks and ensure mitigations in well design / operations.

Ensure management of field-level Risk Register and development of well-specific Risk Registers including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations.

Check the effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews.

Support Management of Change / Deviations by supporting/facilitating Risk Assessments and ensuring emerging risks are properly addressed.

Review well design, permitting, and operations while assuring compliance with local regulations and conformance with bp practices.

Well Planning and Execution:

Reviews optimal well plans with the extended wells engineering team (bp and Clair Alliance) I order to meet program, HSE, performance, and life of well objectives.

Lead Engineering Self-Verification and Oversight.

Act as Squad Lead for Detailed Design & Execute for Clair Ridge and utilizes Azure Dev Ops (ADO) and the agile/squad framework for well delivery per bp practice.

Review well specific technical design documents and procedures (i.e. SoR, BoDs, DGOPs, WWIs, engineering modelling, procedures, etc.).

Create business ownership through the life of the well including accurate cost / time estimates (FM/AFE), cost monitoring, VOWD and due diligence.

Manage knowledge content: lessons learnt, best practices, case histories, SITs etc. using the relevant tools and databases.

Participate in incident investigations and oversee the ESQ2 process.

Provide engineering technical support and review of contractor services including new technologies.

Manage continuous improvement projects, optimize drilling performance and seek new and more efficient ways to improve drilling performance.

Assure reliability / integrity via participation in equipment assurance and QA/QC documentation.

Interface with flowlines to assure wells requirements/timings for POP/POI are properly communicated.

Ensure timely and accurate well handover documentation for approval.

Leadership, Values & Behaviours:

Role model V&Bs and ethics and compliance through words, actions, and decisions.

Promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and seek to build enduring capability in self and others.

Identify and embed agile techniques, tools and efforts related to modernization and transformation.

Ability to prioritize work-fronts.

Work as team and exhibit good behaviours.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a relevant engineering degree or equivalent, it will also be important to demonstrate:

Several years of industry experience in drilling.

Well Control Certification Combined Supervisor, IWCF/AIDC.

Excels in drilling engineering detailed design and drilling operation execution

Experience with Landmark suite software for modelling casing design, directional well plan, hydraulics, torque & drag in order to coach others.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



