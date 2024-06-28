This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

We are now looking for an experienced Senior Drilling Engineer with a track record of managing complex multidisciplinary projects to join our bp team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

In this position you will lead a team of drilling engineers and work closely with multidisciplinary teams and stakeholders to support the delivery of key projects that will enable the long-term development of the ACG field.

Primary focusing on subsea water injection developments, advanced P&A and Mud Line Whipstock..

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

What will you be doing?

Be accountable for empowering our people as part of the strategic company delivery goals.

Be accountable for rigorous well engineering and its integration into the drilling operations plans to support safe, efficient delivery of reliable wells.

Ensure compliance with bp Operating Management System, bp Practices, basis of designs and regulatory requirements for well construction.

Collaborate closely with multi-discipline teams to craft and document the strategy for developing and implementing crucial new projects aligned with the strategic ACG hydrocarbons development plan. This entails outlining and prioritizing projects such as: Mudline whipstock phase II, Subsea Water Injection Wells (both Sidetracks and New manifolds).

Drive standardization, continuous improvement, and utilization of best practice in engineering to ensure robust implementation of field development enabler projects.

Accountable for required technical support to all procurement process related to the delivery of all projects in the scope.

Actively collaborate with the ACG horizontals and multilaterals project team.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Education

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Skills and experience:

Minimum 10 years of relevant experience in oil and gas industry

Solid experience in managing multidisciplinary projects,

Well construction planning/execution activities, deployment of new technologies, advanced P&A and decommissioning.

Proficiency in tubular design and related software (i.e. Stress Check, WellCat ).

Advanced knowledge in Wellbore Positioning and Wellbore Trajectory design and relevant software (i.e. COMPASS).

Experienced in New Contracts technical evaluation and collaboration with contract governance processes.

Professional level of Drilling Fluids and Cement design and ability to interpret outputs from cement placement modelling software and perform hydraulic simulations in DrillBench and WellPlan.

Experience in coaching and mentoring junior engineers and performing self-verification of detailed engineering work to ensure that standards are met.

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

