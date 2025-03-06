Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

The Senior Drilling Engineer (SDE) is responsible for providing the engineering expertise required to lead the delivery of well engineering activities that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, are following local regulations and in conformance with bp requirements. As a successful candidate, you will be supporting the Engineering Manager and Wells Superintendent by leading delivery of engineering and can take delegation as needed. You will be providing coaching and mentoring to less experienced staff.

Essential Role Requirements

Track record of leading engineering design and operations for the drilling; mentoring others, and capable of providing standalone support.

Minimum 10 years upstream well construction.

Experienced with HP and deepwater well designs using MPD.

Working knowledge of GoA (Gulf of America) regulatory requirements.

Education: Bachelor of Science in an engineering subject area or higher.

Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities

Safety and Risk Management

Verify well control and process safety risks are identified and mitigated in well design / operations.

Lead self-verification (SV) and oversight of activities.

Lead oversight of well-specific Risk Register development including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations. Facilitate an effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews.

Lead identification of HAZOP and risk assessment needs for emerging risks. Serve as independent challenger in risk assessments as required.

Conformance / Compliance

Lead oversight of well design, permitting, and operations to assure compliance with regulations and conformance with bp requirements. Lead communication with regulators.

Use expertise to challenge current standards and propose new approaches where appropriate.

Responsible for identifying and recommending MOCs or deviations if needed.

Leadership, ‘Who We Are’

Role model ‘Who We Are’ and our Code of conduct through words, actions, and decisions.

Coach/mentor less experienced staff on Our beliefs, How We Work and the Safety Leadership Principles.

Promote inclusion and seek to build enduring capability in self and others.

Promote and verify cross-functional integration in well planning and execution.

Well Planning and Execution

Lead the extended well engineering team (bp and contractors) to develop optimal well plans that meet program, HSE, performance, and life of well objectives. Conduct rig / yard visits as needed.

Review and verify well specific technical design documents and procedures (i.e. SoR, BoDs, engineering modelling, procedures, etc.).

Define well scope and activity for accurate cost / time estimates (FM/AFE).

Assure utility and engagement of wells authorities or Central Well Support.

Lead and promote the documentation of knowledge management within the team and connexus: findings, best practices, case histories using the relevant tools and databases.

Working with connexus identify and embed applicable cross-regional and industry findings and new technology.

Support incident investigations.

Provide engineering oversight of contractor services and product quality, including new technology.

Verify the application of equipment assurance and QA/QC requirements.

Lead field wide collaborate with subsea teams to ensure requirements are incorporated in subsea equipment and operations (as applicable).

Verify timely and accurate well handover documentation to next discipline taking ownership of well.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Reviews, Safety, Teamwork



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.