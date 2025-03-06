Entity:Production & Operations
Wells Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Senior Drilling Engineer (SDE) is responsible for providing the engineering expertise required to lead the delivery of well engineering activities that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, are following local regulations and in conformance with bp requirements. As a successful candidate, you will be supporting the Engineering Manager and Wells Superintendent by leading delivery of engineering and can take delegation as needed. You will be providing coaching and mentoring to less experienced staff.
Essential Role Requirements
Education: Bachelor of Science in an engineering subject area or higher.
Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities
Safety and Risk Management
Conformance / Compliance
Leadership, ‘Who We Are’
Well Planning and Execution
Why join us?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Reviews, Safety, Teamwork
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.