We are hiring Senior Drilling Engineering Discipline Manager to join our team!
This is a senior leadership role in the bp Azerbaijan/Georgia/Turkey (AGT) Wells Organization and the post holder will drive long term strategic direction of the drilling engineering discipline both regionally and globally, interacting with multiple stakeholders.
On a tactical level this person will be responsible for the planning and delivery of Wells activities and to achieve project objectives (cost and schedule). The successful candidate will report to the VP Wells and lead a team of drilling managers to ensure delivery of the high quality well planning activities, programs and execution in compliance with relevant Industry and Statutory requirements for Well Operations.
Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.
In this role, we have the following requirements
Essential Education
Degree in Engineering or equivalent technical degree
Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Minimum 15 years oilfield related experience
Demonstrated experience in detailed well design covering a range of operational requirements, including extended reach wells
Proven track record in supervisory role in multi-disciplinary teams greater than 25 direct reports with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture. Support nationalisation in the region
Competency to manage MODU, Jack-up, platform drilling operations
Proven experience in managing Engineering associated multiple rig lines simultaneously
Working experience in Subsea projects and interfacing with Facility, Subsurface and Finance teams to deliver complex fulfil developments
Experience in introducing new technologies not applied previously
Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels
Pro-active and open to new ideas' approach, particularly around agility
Proficient written, spoken and reading English
