Job summary

We are hiring Senior Drilling Engineering Discipline Manager to join our team!

This is a senior leadership role in the bp Azerbaijan/Georgia/Turkey (AGT) Wells Organization and the post holder will drive long term strategic direction of the drilling engineering discipline both regionally and globally, interacting with multiple stakeholders.

On a tactical level this person will be responsible for the planning and delivery of Wells activities and to achieve project objectives (cost and schedule). The successful candidate will report to the VP Wells and lead a team of drilling managers to ensure delivery of the high quality well planning activities, programs and execution in compliance with relevant Industry and Statutory requirements for Well Operations.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

In this role, we have the following requirements

Essential Education

Degree in Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 15 years oilfield related experience

Demonstrated experience in detailed well design covering a range of operational requirements, including extended reach wells

Proven track record in supervisory role in multi-disciplinary teams greater than 25 direct reports with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture. Support nationalisation in the region

Competency to manage MODU, Jack-up, platform drilling operations

Proven experience in managing Engineering associated multiple rig lines simultaneously

Working experience in Subsea projects and interfacing with Facility, Subsurface and Finance teams to deliver complex fulfil developments

Experience in introducing new technologies not applied previously

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels

Pro-active and open to new ideas' approach, particularly around agility

Proficient written, spoken and reading English

