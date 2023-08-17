Senior ERCOT Trader

Job summary

Responsible for supporting BP in the commodity and financial markets, managing a proprietary trading book, initiating and maintaining positions based on current market conditions, delivering transactions and providing market access for the compliance and trading needs of BP’s assets.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

This role will primarily be tasked with value trading the ERCOT market.

This role will be responsible for working with the origination team to facilitate internal and external customer solutions. The trader will assist and coordinate the development of fundamental modeling capabilities and views. Teamwork, attention to detail and creative thinking are critical for the role.

The candidate should have a track record of consistent speculative PnL performance, with at least five years of experience in ERCOT power markets.

Key Accountabilities

Execute speculative trading strategies within assigned limits.

Simulate returns of various strategies. Identify trading opportunities with asymmetric risk/return profiles.

Comply with all market, exchange, and BP code of conduct / rules.

Essential Education and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required.

For internal candidates, ATC pass.

For external candidates, 5 years trading experience in ERCOT power markets

Essential Experience and Attributes

Excellent integrity and character.

Strong analytical skills, commercial approach, and attention to detail.

Demonstrated knowledge of regulatory environment and processes.

Deep knowledge of the ERCOT power market and associated fuels markets.

Self-starter, independent thinker, strong communication skills, and team oriented

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Authenticity, Collaboration, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital visualization, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Exposure Management, Influencing, Listening, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Statistics, Strategic Thinking {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.