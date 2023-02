Job summary

The NZT/NEP project is a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project which aims to develop a network to enable the decarbonization of a cluster of carbon intensive businesses on Teesside and Humberside by 2030 and deliver the UK’s first zero-carbon industrial clusters. This will be the UK’s first commercial scale, full chain CCS project, and has the potential to capture up to 10 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide emissions per annum – making a significant contribution towards the UK reaching its net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050. The project comprises a number of elements, including a new gas-fired power station on Teesside, with state-of-the art carbon capture technology, an onshore and offshore pipeline system and subsea CO2 injection infrastructure. CO₂ from the power station, as well as from a cluster of local industries on Teesside and Humberside (including hydrogen production) will be captured through a common CO₂ pipeline network, compressed, and transported offshore for secure storage at the Endurance saline aquifer. The project has recently expanded to bring in the Zero Carbon Humber (ZCH) pipeline project on Humberside. The project plans to be operational by 2026/27.



The Senior Environmental & Social Advisor role will be one of the primary E&S roles on the project with the accountabilities described below. The role is part of an HSSE team dedicated to ensuring the project is delivered safely and in full compliance with the developing regulatory regime. There are a number of aspects to the NZT/NEP project that are “first of a kind” (FOAK) and will need a thoughtful approach to the interface with the Regulators.

A track record of working effectively and thoughtfully with UK environmental regulators such as the Environment Agency, Natural England or OPRED will be required. The role reports to the RCE&S Manager and will be required to deputise from time-to-time.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Accountable for the implementation of Regulatory Compliance, Environmental & Social systems, processes and activities on the project in service of safe, compliant and reliable activities. Develop and maintain relevant systematic environmental, carbon, and sustainability systems, documents, and tools. Deliver environmental, carbon, and sustainability ‘flow-to-work’ support to priority project activity.

Implement the environmental, carbon, and sustainability strategies / aims. Develop and implement a biodiversity net positive impact plan for the project and future operations. Demonstrate delivery against bp carbon and climate aims.

Represent bp and partners to UK onshore and offshore Regulators against the backdrop of a FOAK project.

Responsible for obtaining approval of key regulatory permits and consents for the project.

Support projects self-verification and oversight programme to verify barrier health understanding and drive improvements.





Essential Education:



Degree or higher in engineering, geosciences, environmental or related degree.

IEMA or equivalent chartership preferred.





Essential experience and job requirements:



Strong environmental experience gained in the oil and gas or another high hazard industry.

Broad understanding of relevant UK regulatory regimes and a demonstrable track record of working with regulators, stakeholders and NGOs and obtaining regulatory approval for complex new activities.

Track record of influencing teams and building and maintaining productive internal and external relationships with key stakeholders.

Management of contractors to deliver key workscopes.

Excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills across all levels of the organization.

Ability to effectively prioritize work on a continual basis and work in an agile manner.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Knowledge and experience of obtaining regulatory approval under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations.

Experience of working closely with the UK Environment Agency would be beneficial.