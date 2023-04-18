Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonisation and getting to net zero by 2050.

To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimise (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.

The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead.

This role is a discipline engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to be deployed to green, blue, export hubs and vectors. The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery.

The locations for deliver varies from bp main offices to engineering contractors and sites. The range of projects offers flexibility to support a range of proficiency, prior experience and development.

The discipline engineer role will work with engineering contractors and equipment suppliers to support efficient, safe, reliable and deliverable engineering solutions.

Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities:

The Senior Electrical Engineer will support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.

Senior role in leading technical and engineering scope development during front project stages

Lead preparation of core project results, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers

Provide technical engineering support and mentorship during the detailed and execute project stages

Supports the engineering leadership in compliance with the relevant Project specifications, ETPs and recommendations to the BOD.

Maintains oversight of performance of contractor for subject area scope.

Recommendations to key decisions (electrical philosophies and scope), with ownership of all electrical related decisions.

Ensures key partners (inc. S&ORA) are actively involved in the project and are consulted on technical issues.

Responsible for recommendations to the preparation of electrical procurement packages – specifications, quality assurance, criticality ratings and of non-centralised procurement.

Interface with MEC and power systems expertise.

Essential Education

Bachelor degree in Electrical or Power Systems Engineering or equivalent

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience of overseeing electrical engineering work in a Contractor’s Design Office

Experience working in a discipline leadership role, handling Engineering contractor performance.

Experience of major project with strong design engineering background and good knowledge of project processes

Experience working with Main Electrical Contractors through project stages.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and project leadership.

Understanding and context of the BP GPs and GIS’s for electrical leading to wise deployment (internal candidates)

Experience of operator practices application and importance of such (external candidates)

Demonstrated ability to cultivate effective collaboration across multiple locations

Desirable Criteria:

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer

Experience as an Electrical lead engineer on a large or sophisticated project including a proven track record to integrate engineering across related fields and handle contractors

General knowledge of downstream or similar applications

Experience of front end stages of capital projects

Experience working on projects across all project stages

Good understanding of regulatory requirements (depending on location)

