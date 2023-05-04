Senior Electrical Engineer - Hydrogen

Job summary

As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we believe that hydrogen will play a critical role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.

To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re building on our Electrical Engineering team within I&E Engineering. I&E Engineering provides engineering technical guidance and support to all areas of bp business with resources located across the world.

This role is to provide expert electrical consultancy, to assess and implement new technology, to drive Continuous Improvement in Project design and operations, to develop and uphold Technical Standards and Practices and to participate in external Industry workgroups. Based within a team of electrical SMEs and working on a diverse mix of work for operational assets and new development opportunities, this job offers an excellent opportunity to build a worldwide network inside and outside I&E, and obtain experience in BP’s global low carbon initiatives within projects and operations and to make a real difference.

You will often work within squads delivering value generating activities across the hydrogen value chain: provide electrical engineering input into project origination, feasibility studies, technology evaluation, project delivery support, external Joint Industry Practices (JIPs) and provide technical leadership to test center piloting programmes.

What does the day to day look like?

Recommendation of technical solutions

Appraisal of technology developments

Leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC)

Power system concept design including Green and Blue Hydrogen development projects.

Electrical Grid and Transmission system operator interface management

Grid assessment / Grid stability / Grid code compliance

Electrical Transmission voltage selection / loss estimate / optimisation

Identify and develop Electrical Substation and Transmission modification requirements.

Optimise Rectification arrangement for Electrolyser plants.

Define scope of work for contractors within electrical discipline and ensure quality and accuracy for study deliverables.

Project support in technical specifications for procurement and carrying out Technical Bid evaluation.

Independently, acting as company responsible engineer, execute and supervise assigned work scopes.

Participating in Root Cause and Failure Analysis (RCFA).

Development and maintenance of BP’s internal electrical Engineering Technical Practices (ETPs).

Supports the enforcement of technical standards and knowledge sharing within the team.

Involvement with the development of industry standards and practices (e.g., Energy Institute, IOGP, EEMUA, CIGRE, DNV).

Provides informal mentoring/training to other members of the team to build engineering quality in the discipline, driving continuous improvement in processes and networking broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and lessons learned capture.

Support for the Electrical Community of Practice (CoP) and the wider Instrument, Control and Electrical (ICE) Network.

What do we want to see from you!

Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer

Bachelor’s and/or master’s degree in engineering or related subject area relevant to electrical engineering.

Experience with electrical power systems

Demonstrable experience with public electrical grid connections

Good working knowledge of industry and regulatory standards for either eastern hemisphere (e.g., IEC) or western hemisphere (e.g., NEMA/ANSI).

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Fluent written and spoken English language.

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and operational needs (deliver safe & competitive solutions).

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Knowledge and experience of power system modelling and protection relay coordination.

Experience from renewable energy is preferable including knowledge of associated codes and standards.

Knowledge and experience of hazardous area classification and management of electrical and instrumentation equipment in either onshore or offshore hydrocarbon environments.

Knowledge of Control system interface requirements to electrical systems.

Experience of working across different cultures, supporting different operating Regions and engaging with a wide variety of customers or suppliers.

