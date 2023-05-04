Senior Electrical Engineer - Hydrogen

As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we believe that hydrogen will play a critical role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.
To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re building on our Electrical Engineering team within I&E Engineering. I&E Engineering provides engineering technical guidance and support to all areas of bp business with resources located across the world.
This role is to provide expert electrical consultancy, to assess and implement new technology, to drive Continuous Improvement in Project design and operations, to develop and uphold Technical Standards and Practices and to participate in external Industry workgroups. Based within a team of electrical SMEs and working on a diverse mix of work for operational assets and new development opportunities, this job offers an excellent opportunity to build a worldwide network inside and outside I&E, and obtain experience in BP’s global low carbon initiatives within projects and operations and to make a real difference.
You will often work within squads delivering value generating activities across the hydrogen value chain: provide electrical engineering input into project origination, feasibility studies, technology evaluation, project delivery support, external Joint Industry Practices (JIPs) and provide technical leadership to test center piloting programmes.
What does the day to day look like?
What do we want to see from you!
Desirable criteria and qualifications
