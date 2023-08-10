Senior Electrical Engineer

As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, bp is progressing decarbonization and low carbon energy solutions with the target of getting to net zero by 2050 or sooner. It’s an exciting time to be involved in energy at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action. To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re building on our Electrical Engineering team within I&E Engineering. I&E Engineering provides engineering technical guidance and support to all areas of bp business with resources located across the world.
Electrical Engineers within the I&E team provide expertise in electrical equipment specification, power system design, power system modelling and electrical protection coordination to operations and projects in all areas of bp business, including the strategies around decarbonisation and renewable energy.
The role of the engineers within this central team is to provide expert consultancy, to prepare and maintain company practices, assessment and implementation of new technology, to drive Continuous Improvement in Project design and operations and to participate in Industry and other external commitments. Based within a team of electrical SMEs in the wider ICE discipline and working on a diverse mix of work for operational assets and new development opportunities, this job offers an excellent opportunity to build a worldwide network inside and outside I&E, and obtain experience in bp’s global low carbon initiatives within projects and operations and to make a real difference.
This role provides opportunity to support decarbonisation business areas such as Electrification of Oil & Gas assets, Offshore Wind, EV Charging technology deployment and Integrated Energy projects involving Renewable Energy, storage systems and Hydrogen production / energy vector offtake.
Qualifications & Experience
Desirable criteria and qualifications
