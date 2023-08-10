Senior Electrical Engineer

Job summary

As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, bp is progressing decarbonization and low carbon energy solutions with the target of getting to net zero by 2050 or sooner. It’s an exciting time to be involved in energy at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action. To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re building on our Electrical Engineering team within I&E Engineering. I&E Engineering provides engineering technical guidance and support to all areas of bp business with resources located across the world.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Electrical Engineers within the I&E team provide expertise in electrical equipment specification, power system design, power system modelling and electrical protection coordination to operations and projects in all areas of bp business, including the strategies around decarbonisation and renewable energy.

The role of the engineers within this central team is to provide expert consultancy, to prepare and maintain company practices, assessment and implementation of new technology, to drive Continuous Improvement in Project design and operations and to participate in Industry and other external commitments. Based within a team of electrical SMEs in the wider ICE discipline and working on a diverse mix of work for operational assets and new development opportunities, this job offers an excellent opportunity to build a worldwide network inside and outside I&E, and obtain experience in bp’s global low carbon initiatives within projects and operations and to make a real difference.

This role provides opportunity to support decarbonisation business areas such as Electrification of Oil & Gas assets, Offshore Wind, EV Charging technology deployment and Integrated Energy projects involving Renewable Energy, storage systems and Hydrogen production / energy vector offtake.

What you will be responsible for: Recommendation of technical solutions

Appraisal of technology developments

Leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC)

Power system concept / pre-concept design

Electrical Balance of Plant design and optimisation

Electrical Grid and Transmission system operator interface management

Grid assessment / Grid stability / Grid code compliance

Electrical Transmission voltage selection / loss estimate / optimisation

Define scope of work for contractors within electrical discipline and ensure quality and accuracy for study deliverables

Project support in technical specifications for procurement and carrying out Technical Bid evaluation

Independently, acting as company responsible engineer, execute and supervise assigned workscopes

Participating in Root Cause and Failure Analysis (RCFA).

Development and maintenance of BP’s internal electrical Engineering Technical Practices (ETPs).

Supports the enforcement of technical standards and knowledge sharing within the team.

Involvement with the development of industry standards and practices (e.g. API, Energy Institute, IOGP, EEMUA, CIGRE, DNV).

Provides informal mentoring/training to other members of the team to build engineering quality in the discipline, driving continuous improvement in processes and networking broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and lessons learned capture

Support for the Electrical Community of Practice (CoP) and the wider Instrument, Control and Electrical (ICE) Network. Qualifications & Experience Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Engineering or related discipline relevant to electrical engineering.

Extensive experience with electrical power systems

Demonstrable experience with public electrical grid connections

Good working knowledge of industry and regulatory standards for either eastern hemisphere (e.g. IEC) or western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/ANSI).

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Fluent written and spoken English language

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and operational needs (deliver safe & competitive solutions). Desirable criteria and qualifications Knowledge and experience of power system modelling and protection relay coordination.

Experience from renewable energy is preferrable including knowledge of associated codes and standards.

Knowledge and experience of hazardous area classification and management of electrical and instrumentation equipment in either onshore or offshore hydrocarbon environments.

Knowledge of Control system interface requirements to electrical systems.

Experience of working across different cultures, supporting different operating Regions and engaging with a wide variety of customers or suppliers.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.