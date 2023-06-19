Job summary

The Senior Electrical Engineer/SME is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of electrical engineering, specification and maintenance work within the refinery. This is accomplished through the development or updating of Site Technical Practices for Electrical Equipment and through interface with I&E Supervisors, Crafts and Electrical Engineers in the refinery. The Senior Electrical Engineer/SME is responsible for developing short- and long-range plans for electrical equipment in the refinery that support the HSSE, availability and financial goals of the refinery. They accomplish this through the delivery of preventative and predictive maintenance systems and associated project upgrades. The Senior Electrical Engineer/SME reviews any variances to the Site Technical Practices prior to review by the site Electrical Technical Authority. The Senior Electrical Engineer/SME is also supports the I&E Maintenance Superintendent for the technical development of the craftspeople.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and lead electrical specification updates and coordinate specification content with other disciplines

Mentor the Electrical Engineers, Challengers & Interns, as applicable

Lead periodic review of Whiting electrical testing standards to provide technical assurance at the required interval

Coordinate input into and regular review of the Electrical Improvement Capital Plan

Act as the site representative on the monthly BP Electrical Continuous Improvement Forum

Review the Electrical reliability KPI’s each month and identify corrective action to address negative trends

Provide assurance that Capital Projects are appropriately designed and commissioned from an Electrical discipline perspective and provide guidance to the Projects Electrical Technical Specialist

Accountable for recommending content of the electrical approved vendor list

Develop and lead updates to site electrical QA/QC practices

Support Asset Areas as needed

Enforces the requirements of refinery electrical area classification drawings.

Provides daily technical support to multi-discipline, cross-functional asset team including I&E technicians and supervisors.

Reviews scope development, planning, and execution of electrical outage activities including isolation and switching plans.

Provides technical recommendations in determining priority and scope of equipment repairs.

Leads root cause failure investigations for electrical related incidents.

Analyzes equipment monitoring data and develops appropriate response to reliability issues.

Reviews engineering projects and improvements to ensure compliance with refinery standards, regulatory codes, and other applicable industry standards.

Assists in developing and maintaining refinery electrical engineering and refinery electrical safety standards.



Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering.



Experience:

Minimum of 10 years of experience as an end user in a refinery or similar manufacturing environment.



Required Skills:

Computer proficiency in standard desktop software

Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines and regulatory standards to include NEC, ISA, NFPA, and API.

Experience with SKM Power Tools preferred

Experience with asset management software platforms preferred

Ability to read, understand, and update refinery drawings such as P&ID, equipment datasheets, electrical one-lines, schematics, wiring drawings, etc.

Experience with electrical equipment design, specification, installation, troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance (including generators, switchgear, circuit breakers, contactors, transformers, motors, variable frequency drives, uninterruptible power supplies, and other electrical equipment)

Experience with low and medium voltage power distribution operation and maintenance (120V through 15kV).

Experience with high voltage electrical equipment preferred (138kV)

Knowledgeable in power system studies including load flow, short circuit, arc flash, and relay coordination

Experience with asset management software platforms preferred.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.