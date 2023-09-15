Senior Electrical Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Gulf of Mexico Region (GoM) is seeking an experienced engineer capable of a high level of performance in the critical role of Electrical Engineer within the Productions and Operations (P&O) organization. The Electrical Engineer role will be responsible for providing electrical engineering expertise for one of our deepwater production facilities, as well as to provide strong technical leadership on all electrical equipment including liquid filled and dry-type transformers, medium and low voltage variable frequency drives, medium and low voltage motors, turbine generators, medium and low voltage switchgear, electrical distribution and load management systems, UPS (Uninterruptible power supplies), HVAC and lighting. The core role of the Electrical Engineer is to provide onshore engineering support to the front line in support of safe & reliable operations and to progress mid to long-term engineering work scopes required to deliver the region’s Operating and Development Plan. This accountability includes providing technical expertise in incident investigations and reliability improvement plans, risk assessments and progressing engineering work scopes. This role involves a strong element of coaching and mentoring of junior engineers with the aim of achieving long term and sustained electrical engineering capability within the region. The technical and leadership aspects of this position are well-suited for a candidate seeking to progress a career in engineering or leadership and offer a unique mix of frontline asset operations support as well as development and delivery of the long-term asset plan.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Gulf of Mexico Region (GoM) is seeking an experienced engineer capable of a high level of performance in the critical role of Electrical Engineer within the Productions and Operations (P&O) organization. The Electrical Engineer role will be responsible for providing electrical engineering expertise for one of our deepwater production facilities, as well as to provide strong technical leadership on all electrical equipment including liquid filled and dry-type transformers, medium and low voltage variable frequency drives, medium and low voltage motors, turbine generators, medium and low voltage switchgear, electrical distribution and load management systems, UPS (Uninterruptible power supplies), HVAC and lighting.The core role of the Electrical Engineer is to provide onshore engineering support to the front line in support of safe & reliable operations and to progress mid to long-term engineering work scopes required to deliver the region’s Operating and Development Plan. This accountability includes providing technical expertise in incident investigations and reliability improvement plans, risk assessments and progressing engineering work scopes.This role involves a strong element of coaching and mentoring of junior engineers with the aim of achieving long term and sustained electrical engineering capability within the region. The technical and leadership aspects of this position are well-suited for a candidate seeking to progress a career in engineering or leadership and offer a unique mix of frontline asset operations support as well as development and delivery of the long-term asset plan.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provides daily technical support (e.g. through daily operations meetings) to production and electrical technicians.

Provides leadership for electrical engineering activities throughout the planning process.

Provides technical input and direction to Operations, Health and Safety, Engineering Contractor, Turnaround Team and Maintenance regarding electrical systems, safety and planning.

Provides technical input in determining priority and scope of plant vulnerabilities and equipment repairs.

Sets strategy to resolve electrical systems obsolescence.

Leads root cause failure investigations for electrical equipment related incidents.

Provides review and quality assurance on deliverables by the EPC company (engineering, procurement and construction company).

Provides electrical engineering support to Cat C projects and work with the GPO Cat-A and Cat-B project teams on site integration activities.

Accountable to identify & mitigate safety risks and production vulnerabilities.

Leads or participates in Risk assessments, including What-Ifs, HAZIDs, HAZOPs Project HSSE Reviews, etc. as needed.

Monitors facility electrical equipment reliability and preparing reliability improvement plans within a multidisciplinary team.

Sets electrical equipment maintenance strategies and reviewing electrical equipment preventive maintenance (PM) programs to guarantee high quality on content, material and resources.

Actively participates in BP technical networks & communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and have close links with specialists and engineers of all disciplines

Coaches and mentors other engineers and leads the development of the electrical engineering organizational capability within the region (through on the job training and formal courses).

Essential Education and Job Requirements

Minimum of 10 years industry experience in upstream oil/gas, refining and/or petrochemicals

Technical knowledge of electrical Operations and Maintenance of Electrical Systems

Electrical equipment design, specification, installation, repair & maintenance (including generators, transformers, motors, variable frequency drives, electrostatic precipitators, lighting, heat tracing, cables and other electrical equipment).

Experience in Management of Change ‎principles and processes to successfully deliver improvements and modifications.

Experience in root cause failure assessments for electrical equipment.

Working knowledge of industry standard and practices such as API 14F/14FZ, API RP 500/505 Hazardous Area Classification, NFPA 70 National Electrical Code, NFPA 70E Electrical Safety in the Work Place, IEC 60079 and IEEE specifications and guidelines, and ANSI American National Standards Institute.

Strong teamwork, technical and communication skills. Candidate should be comfortable discussing solutions with operators, technicians, engineers and management.

Desirable Criteria:

Chartered / Professional engineer

Expertise in design, operation and modification of upstream oil and gas processing facilities

Experience with power distribution engineering, including substations, relay coordination, and short circuit studies.

Technical knowledge of electrical and power system engineering - calculations,

Power Systems Analysis and Design ideally experience in using ETAP software, Power System Protection and Coordination

Practical experience of field or plant operation, particularly offshore, including subsea production, oil, gas and water processing.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.