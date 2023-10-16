This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for a Senior Electrical Engineer to join the Offshore East Engineering Team to support projects in the AGT region! There are a number of projects under development in the region which require the support of an experienced Electrical Engineer. In this role you will lead all aspects of Electrical Engineering Specification, Design, as well as Implementation. You will provide assurance of the EPC Contractor electrical engineering targets, during the Concept Development, Optimise, Define and Execute phases of projects.Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.



Job Description:

We expect you to:

Maintain a working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to the design of Electrical Systems.

Consult Electrical ETA on technical issues and ensure ETA remains aligned with proposed designs.

Provide technical contribution to risk assessments, Management of Change reviews, and project evaluations.

Evaluate requests for deviations or exemptions to the established specifications and standards.

Coordinate the assurance of Contractor key targets in terms of quality and compliance with BoD.

Act as a single point of contact for the electrical functional area.

Assure compliance with the relevant project specifications and ETPs. Recommendations to Project Codes and Standards BOD.

Coordinate the performance of contractor against agreed scope, workforce and schedule for team scope.

Own and drive completion of specific multi-discipline areas, including ensuring contribution from other teams as the need arises.

Contribute to key decisions (all subject areas), with ownership of all electrical related decisions.

Responsible for input to the preparation of electrical procurement specifications, quality assurance, criticality ratings and performance management of the contractor.

Ensure issues and the scope is managed, ahead of formal project evaluations such as PHSSERs.

We believe the ideal candidate should have:

Degree in Electrical Engineering or related field. Chartered or Professional Engineer status.

Proven experience in a relevant engineering position and experience working in a leadership role, managing contractor performance.

Deep subject area expertise with good track-record of multi-discipline integration. Good understanding of regulatory requirements.

Experience of EPC environment on major Projects. Experience with electrical system design, brownfield electrical systems and procurement.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership. Understanding and context of the bp Specifications for electrical equipment.

Experience of design and implementation of electrical power generation and distribution systems, power management systems (PMS) and electrical data monitoring and control systems (EDMCS).

Desirable criteria:

Experience of working on electrical systems at Sangachal Terminal and associated offshore facilities in Azerbaijan.

Experience in working in FEED & Detailed Design stages of a Project, site construction & commissioning experience. Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.)

Actively engages and respects contributions of others. Willingly takes the lead when challenges occur. Be self-motivated with a strive to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Ability to anticipate future situations and plans ahead to meet them. Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cable optimisation routing, eHAZOP peer review process, Electrical concept development for renewables, Electrical drives, Electrical equipment condition monitoring, Electrical optimisation, Electrical reliability, Electrical safety/F4S barrier integrity, Electrical safety and hazard analysis, Electrical standards, Electrical start-up, Electrical wind turbine technology, Hazard Identification, Hazardous area equipment, Power curve assessment, Power system modelling, Power system protection and coordination, Power systems design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.