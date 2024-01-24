This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Engineering Group



The Senior Electrical Engineer key goal is to lead the bp Pulse Global Development Engineering central electrical engineering activities of the Operations organization and provide bp Pulse teams with technical support.The role will ensure that our global mobility solutions are developed in a systematic, standardized and cost-efficient way and that our networks perform at their optimum and best in class, providing technical support to the product development team and enabling our growth strategy. He / She will support a team of specialists and engage with other bp technical resources to ensure that we meet our business needs and drive continuous improvement.This role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of standardized engineering delivery to our global growth teams. The role will also provide centralize subject matter expert support to the cluster execution engineering teams as well as providing expert services to all bp pulse development activities.



Key Accountabilities

Lead the electrical engineering activities within the central team of subject matter experts to support to all territories as an expert service, to ensure that all underlining technical or engineering items of projects are compliant, safe, reliable, and well-engineered as per the state-of-art

Lead engineering scope, design standards and compliance related to procurement and construction (EPC) activities from a broader global engineering perspective

Lead engineering requirements on new developments as the Strategy or leadership team priorities

Lead optimization activities including energy efficiency

Lead the Engineering, spares management and maintenance workstreams in the Operations and Maintenance Global development team

Support proof of concepts through the preparation of conceptual electrical layouts for standard sites determining high level equipment specification and costs

Support for the technical, system architecture and technical due diligence of new hardware through the product development team.

Develop, issue and maintain fit for purpose standards, tools and processes as a direct outcome of the above activities to ensure rapid scale up

Provide the expert service during procurement phases of projects by supporting the procurement and legal teams with optimum specifications, clear boundaries in terms of technical and engineering items and identifying risks

Support the cluster engineering and operations teams with initiatives and engineering solutions, monitoring and ensuring continuous improvement

Develop and implement process and solutions to sustain and enhance the activities within the central engineering group to become efficient and effective

Essential Education:

BEng. or MEng in Electrical engineering

Chartered Engineer or Equivalent

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Significant experience in equipment procurement negotiations and execution, RFI, RfP and tenders

Active in the market, building strong external and internal connections

Extensive experience in electrical power engineering (inc. LV, HV), control and instrumentation engineering.

An understanding of the Electric Vehicle value chain from the infrastructure perspective in AC and DC charger from low charging speed to high power charging

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex project management involving hardware and technology solutions in the EV infrastructure world

A strong understanding of the standards and protocols of the EV industry

A good understanding of the hardware and software components such as converters, plugs, cables, screen, isolation, electrical grid regimes (for the hardware part) and such as supervision systems from back office to front office and payment systems (not an exhaustive list)

Strong influencing and stakeholder management skills and demonstrated track record of business development, forging partnerships and building enduring relationships

Knowledge of key developments in new electrification and mobility business models

A good understanding of the electrification value chain

Strong in digital and cyber security requirements

Skills & Competencies

Experience in electrical engineering design and execution

Experience in project execution and delivery

Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focused way to achieve results

Deep experience of electrical infrastructure and the delivery of energy from point of generation to user / load

Experience in electric Vehicle Infrastructure and related energy management (load management, smart charging, V2G, Microgrid etc

Experience in the electric vehicle Digital field experience, Software protocols and related business application

Team player, strong communication skills

Desirable criteria

• Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

• Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

• Attended standardization or regulatory bodies

• Cross cultural and global working

• Operating management systems supporting sustainable process for effective operations



Travel Requirement

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



