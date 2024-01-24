Entity:Customers & Products
The Senior Electrical Engineer key goal is to lead the bp Pulse Global Development Engineering central electrical engineering activities of the Operations organization and provide bp Pulse teams with technical support.
Lead the electrical engineering activities within the central team of subject matter experts to support to all territories as an expert service, to ensure that all underlining technical or engineering items of projects are compliant, safe, reliable, and well-engineered as per the state-of-art
Lead engineering scope, design standards and compliance related to procurement and construction (EPC) activities from a broader global engineering perspective
Lead engineering requirements on new developments as the Strategy or leadership team priorities
Lead optimization activities including energy efficiency
Lead the Engineering, spares management and maintenance workstreams in the Operations and Maintenance Global development team
Support proof of concepts through the preparation of conceptual electrical layouts for standard sites determining high level equipment specification and costs
Support for the technical, system architecture and technical due diligence of new hardware through the product development team.
Develop, issue and maintain fit for purpose standards, tools and processes as a direct outcome of the above activities to ensure rapid scale up
Provide the expert service during procurement phases of projects by supporting the procurement and legal teams with optimum specifications, clear boundaries in terms of technical and engineering items and identifying risks
Support the cluster engineering and operations teams with initiatives and engineering solutions, monitoring and ensuring continuous improvement
Develop and implement process and solutions to sustain and enhance the activities within the central engineering group to become efficient and effective
BEng. or MEng in Electrical engineering
Chartered Engineer or Equivalent
Significant experience in equipment procurement negotiations and execution, RFI, RfP and tenders
Active in the market, building strong external and internal connections
Extensive experience in electrical power engineering (inc. LV, HV), control and instrumentation engineering.
An understanding of the Electric Vehicle value chain from the infrastructure perspective in AC and DC charger from low charging speed to high power charging
A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex project management involving hardware and technology solutions in the EV infrastructure world
A strong understanding of the standards and protocols of the EV industry
A good understanding of the hardware and software components such as converters, plugs, cables, screen, isolation, electrical grid regimes (for the hardware part) and such as supervision systems from back office to front office and payment systems (not an exhaustive list)
Strong influencing and stakeholder management skills and demonstrated track record of business development, forging partnerships and building enduring relationships
Knowledge of key developments in new electrification and mobility business models
A good understanding of the electrification value chain
Strong in digital and cyber security requirements
Experience in electrical engineering design and execution
Experience in project execution and delivery
Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focused way to achieve results
Deep experience of electrical infrastructure and the delivery of energy from point of generation to user / load
Experience in electric Vehicle Infrastructure and related energy management (load management, smart charging, V2G, Microgrid etc
Experience in the electric vehicle Digital field experience, Software protocols and related business application
Team player, strong communication skills
• Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects
• Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field
• Attended standardization or regulatory bodies
• Cross cultural and global working
• Operating management systems supporting sustainable process for effective operations
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
