Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with multifaceted strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis: The Senior Electrical Engineer will join the large projects organization and provide electrical engineering support to Projects at Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana. Initially the focus will be on a wastewater stripper project but will support other projects in the future. This role will be involved primarily in the larger projects for the refinery.

The person selected is expected to work onsite and live locally. If necessary, the position is eligible for domestic relocation (inside the US).

Key Accountabilities:

​Support electrical deliverables in P&O Projects at Whiting Refinery in all phases of projects. This includes:

Provide technical review, guidance and approval of design engineering and construction contractor deliverables

Equipment specification and selection and engineering package technical content.

Technically evaluate requests for exceptions to specifications or standards.

Determine risks to delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place.

Work with engineering contractor(s) to verify they are performing required activities ​

Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering

Essential Criteria:

Required minimum of 10+ years of relevant experience

Required to have Professional Engineering License or chartership

Required to have industrial experience, either in an operating environment or with design

Required to have working knowledge of Power distribution applications, including substations, relay coordination, and short circuit studies.

Electrical equipment design, specification, installation, repair, maintenance, and electrical safe working practices.

A variety of voltage systems, ranging from 120V to 13.8kV. Electrical and power system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials.

Protection techniques for electrical equipment installed in hazardous classified locations.

Industry and regulatory standards for western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/ANSI).

Required proactive working, promotes open and effective communication and demonstrates respect for other people’s culture and perspective ​

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in the oil and gas industry •Experience in an operating environment•

Experience providing electrical engineering operational support to industrial assets, including safe operation of electrical equipment, reliability initiatives, and maintenance strategies.

​Considering Joining bp?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more ​



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.