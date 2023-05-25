Senior Endur Techno Functional Developer

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Grade H

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



European Gas & Power (EGP) is part of bp’s trading business based in Canary Wharf, London. It is front and centre in bp’s plans to move away from Oil to a future of renewable energy. The gas business is a crucial element of this transition providing base load capacity and to meet peak demand, while the power business is investing heavily in wind and solar. Their power strategy includes reaching 12GW of renewable power by 2030; which equates to one third of the UK’s total current demand.

What You Will Do

As an experienced Endur practitioner with a deep level of application and trading expertise, you will work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on our core trading and risk management platform, Endur. Bringing knowledge of commodity trading and ERTM systems to run activities.

You will be working alongside an evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Partnering with vendors and partners to provide market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Implementing a test regime to ensure solution quality across the delivery

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Build and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Endur system configuration to support Power, CO2, GO and Nat Gas Portfolios - Physical Trading and Financial trading.

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business requirements

Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for other systems connecting to Endur

What You will Bring

At least 5 years of hands-on experience implementing and extending features in OpenLink Endur

Endur configuration across features such as Deal lifecycle, Confirmations, Settlement invoicing and scheduling.

Familiarity in both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.

Familiar with Endur Grid Architecture, messaging layer such as ECOMM, event driven framework and data models.

Familiarity with Endur Reporting architecture, including understanding of core Risk simulation results and modules of Endur such as APM, TPM, DMS, Connex and EOD Workflows

Understand Endur deployment procedures including CMM import/export and cloud DevOps

Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Experience working across all areas of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Openlink Endur



