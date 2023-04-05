Senior Energy Analyst

Job summary
About bp
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!
About the team
This team is filled with technical industry specialists, personable people, who are driven and capable to address all the complexities that come with working in Retail Power industry. In addition to non-tradable costing, the team is also responsible for margin optimization and renewable ppa process. We are the core of wider Retail Supply department driving improvements in execution, processes, and accuracy. Given wide breadth of the team's responsibilities, we touch a lot of different functional areas, including Sales, Operations, Finance and Risk.
Key Accountabilities
- Develop and maintain the retail costing process for the assigned markets
- Analyze and model cost component risks and premiums
- Develop, automate, and maintain reporting of the cost components, strategies and methodologies that feed into pricing and gross margin models
- Effectively implement the regulatory rate change process for the assigned markets
- Track and understand market and state rules that impact retail costing
- Work closely with regulatory and compliance team when appropriate
- Cost and support development of new product initiatives
- Serve as a SME for other functional departments, including Pricing and Operations, in ISO component level costing and settlements
- Obtain quarterly sign off all costing methodologies and prices with appropriate groups
- Build and support information library and data infrastructure
- Serve as key SME to Sales and other customers on costing related questions
- Track and analyze competitiveness feedback
- Produce market collateral to Sales, channel partners and customers
- Present in customer meetings and seminars as requested by Sales
- Develop knowledge and experience in all deregulated energy markets in NA
- Other duties and responsibilities as may arise and may be assigned by management
Experience Requirements
- 5 years’ experience in a substantially similar role
- Undergraduate degree in Business, Economics, Statistics, quantitative Finance or Engineering
- Knowledge of the retail power pricing process, including model development
- Strong understanding of cost structures of deregulated electric markets, including capacity, transmission, ancillary services, and losses
- Proficient in collecting, querying, organizing, and analyzing complex data, evaluating information and drawing logical conclusions
- Prior experience with working with ISO settlements data
- Advanced knowledge of Excel, VBA, and SQL
Leadership Requirements
- Show leadership, be able to work autonomously, be resourceful and well organized
- Be a self-starting individual with ability to independently lead project teams and enact business process change
- Work across multi-disciplinary functions
- Able to interact at all levels of the organization with ease
- Highly motivated, self-sufficient, and enthusiastic individual who has strong desire to grow within the company
Personal Profile
Strong academics with technical or economics/business focus.
Why Join Us
At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.