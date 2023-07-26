Job summary

The Senior Energy Analyst will support Costing, Growth and the Optimization team by performing commercial analysis of retail power business financial performance for Trading and Shipping’s retail power business unit. The role provides the unique opportunity to get in-depth understanding of the retail power business by working with various cross functional teams in researching, analyzing, and reporting on PNL performance drivers. The successful candidate will be working with various functional support groups within the organization, including Retail Supply, Operations and Finance.

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Using set of analytical tools, research and analyze gross margin (“FGM”) forecast to actuals variances for Retail Power business unit

In coordination with PNL owners, quantify and provide commentary on the PNL drivers generated by Retail Power Supply activities for the actualization process

Provide input during the pre-meetings and actualization meetings run by the Finance team

Work with Supply and Operations teams in identifying and fixing PNL impacting variances or errors

Work with Finance team to resolve any issues with actuals reporting (costs and revenue)

Support Executive Reporting process, including validating month over month change in FGM value

Understand the drivers of FGM to help support strategic business decisions

Support the annual budget and MTP processes

Develop and maintain infrastructure for budget vs actual business performance tracking

Perform other duties required to support the monthly reporting and analysis of FGM

Familiarizing with Retail Power financials and performance to benchmark the output from various reports

Quickly and accurately respond to ad hoc queries from internal customers including senior management

Engage in continuous improvement activities to streamline FGM commercial analysis process to enhance efficiency and effectiveness as well as supporting overall company optimization initiatives

Develop, track and report KPIs

Perform other duties and projects as assigned to support the business

Document policies, procedures, and workflow for assigned areas of responsibility

Undergraduate degree in Business, Economics, Engineering or Finance

3+ years analytical work experience in Retail Power Industry

Knowledge of US Power Retail markets is required

Demonstrated ability to analyze and synthesize information to provide actionable recommendations

Experience in extracting and transforming large data sets using SQL, PowerQuery, PowerBI and/or Python

Experience with data visualization and business intelligence

Outstanding Excel skills and proficiency in MS Office Suite

Solid communication and interpersonal skills

Strong work ethic, demonstrated ability to multitask, work independently, and meet deadlines while maintaining a high standard of accuracy

Ability to collaborate across functions

Self-starter and detail-oriented problem solver

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.